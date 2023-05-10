As Covid emergency ends, US response shifts into peacetime mode





On Thursday, three years and 100 days after the Trump administration declared the coronavirus a public health emergency, the Biden administration will allow the emergency declaration to expire, ushering in a new era where the government will treat Covid-19 as any other respiratory disease.

If the coronavirus pandemic was a war, the United States is about to officially enter peacetime.

But interviews with top federal and state health officials, including the secretary of health and human services and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, make it clear that while the United States has significantly improved its ability to fight against Covid-19, they are not fully prepared for a radically different future variant or a new pandemic.

State health officials tasked with tracking the coronavirus are exhausted, their departments understaffed. President Bidens’ coronavirus response team will soon disband. The White House has yet to comply with Congress’s directive to set up a new pandemic preparedness office, and key officials including Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is resigning or intends to do so.

Dr. Jha and other federal health officials have spent months laying the groundwork for an end to the public health emergency, and the Biden administration has implemented programs to keep vaccines free for people. uninsured and to support medical research into new vaccines and therapies. But officials say they are operating on a tight budget; Congress has refused to give the administration fresh money for the pandemic response.

When asked if the country was prepared for another pandemic, Dr. Francis S. Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health, said simply, no. Mr. Bidens, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, paused for several seconds before answering the same question.

It depends on the degree, Mr. Becerra finally said, adding: We learned a lot from Covid. Were prepared to deal with Covid even some of the variants as they come up. If it’s something totally different, bird flu, I get a little more concerned. If it becomes some kind of bioweapon, you know, that’s a whole different issue.

The emergency declaration, Dr Jha said in an interview, gave the nations government and health system the flexibility to take extraordinary measures during the crisis, such as setting up hospital beds in a parking lot. . Dr Jha, who told colleagues he intended to return to his position as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said such measures were no longer necessary.

But he warned the virus was not going away. More than 1,000 people still die of Covid-19 in the US every week, CDC says

Covid is going to be with us, but we know how to live with it in a way that doesn’t need to cause disruption, put people in hospital or worse, Dr Jha said. And we know how to monitor this virus and manage it so that if it takes a turn, if it does something different, we’re ready for it.

In the immediate term, the end of the emergency declaration will not result in dramatic changes for Americans, although some people may face new costs for coronavirus testing. After Thursday, private insurers will no longer be required to cover up to eight home tests per month. Those with Medicare or private insurance may have a co-pay for lab tests.

For now, the vaccines will continue to be free because the government has a stock of them. When they enter the commercial market later this year, they will remain free for most insured persons. For the uninsured, the Biden administration plans to spend more than $1 billion on a new program to provide free vaccines, though questions remain about how the initiative will work.

It is unclear when Paxlovid, the leading antiviral drug for Covid-19, will hit the commercial market. For now, it will also remain free due to government stocks, although patients may have to pay some of the costs once the supply runs out.

Some experts fear that policymakers and elected officials, who have already put Covid-19 in the rearview mirror, will completely forget about it once the emergency declaration passes.

This is going to be interpreted, I fear, as a moment of mission accomplished, said Gary Edson, the chair of the Covid Collaborative, an expert group that has worked to inform the federal response, adding, As soon as we adopt this point of view, we abandoned all hope, all mobilization for defensive preparation.

The country has learned and absorbed some lessons from Covid-19. The CDC is now tracking the spread of the virus by examining sewage. The Strategic National Stockpile, the nation’s medical stockpile, is much better equipped. At the start of this month, it had 352 million N95 masks, 1.3 billion gloves and 150,000 ventilators, and the administration has more than 600 million at-home coronavirus tests. The branch of the Department of Health and Human Services that handles logistics, such as the distribution of tests and vaccines, has been strengthened.

Yet around seven million immunocompromised American adults remain particularly at risk from Covid-19. Key monoclonal antibody treatments that were once critical to protecting this population are no longer cleared for use by the FDA because they are ineffective against current variants. The administration relies heavily on Paxlovid, which can reduce the severity of Covid-19.

We need a monoclonal that works against current variants, said Dr. David A. Kessler, who left the Biden administration in January after overseeing its vaccination and treatment program. We need a longer lasting vaccine. And we should never rely on just one highly effective oral antiviral.

In total, more than 1.1 million people in the United States have died from Covid-19, more than the death toll in the two world wars. But while the military builds warships and fighter jets in peacetime, public health has long been caught in what experts call a cycle of panic and neglect.

The Covid Crisis Group, an expert group led by Philip D. Zelikow, a University of Virginia historian who headed the commission that investigated the 9/11 attacks, says Congress and policymakers must consider the infectious disease threats through a national security lens. The group spent two years investigating the response to the pandemic and recently published their findings in a book, Lessons From the Covid War.

Senior federal health officials said the analogy of military readiness was apt.

What if we fund public health like we fund the army? asked CDC Senior Deputy Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah Wed has a system that would have built-in flexibilities, much like the military can respond very flexibly.

Instead, Biden administration officials say they are looking for money to prepare for a pandemic. One concern is that the end of the emergency will reduce the economic incentives for pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs, treatments and vaccines because there will no longer be a guaranteed government buyer.

One of the most important parts of Warp Speed ​​and the entire pandemic response was to reduce uncertainty for the industry by pouring in government money, said Dr. Robert M. Califf, commissioner of the FDA, in an interview, referring to Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine initiative. Because what you’re essentially asking of the industry now is to make the investment and take the risk.

To encourage innovation, the Biden administration intends to spend $5 billion on a new initiative, called Project Next Gen, to develop a new generation of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. Officials have said little about how that money will be spent. The Biden administration couldn’t persuade Congress to pay for the program, said Dawn OConnell, the top emergency preparedness official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

We asked and asked and asked for additional funds to be able to do Next Gen, she said. When the money didn’t come from Congress, federal health officials moved to use unspent coronavirus response funds.

For now, federal regulators are content with a more gradual strategy rethinking annual Covid booster shots to target new Omicron variants. A reformulated plan will most likely be rolled out in early September.

With the end of the public health emergency, local and federal health officials will have less visibility into who has Covid-19 and where the virus is spreading. The CDC and local health departments have used this information to guide communities on mask wearing and other precautions.

But when the emergency expires, labs will no longer be required to report coronavirus test results to the government. Last week, the CDC announced it would no longer track community levels of Covid-19 or the percentage of tests that come back positive.

Instead, agency officials said they would rely on sewage samples and hospital data as measures to monitor the virus. Hospitals will still be required to report coronavirus cases when the emergency ends, but not in as much detail as before.

After Dr Jha’s departure, the leadership of the federal Covid response could function more as a committee effort among agency heads, with Ms OConnell as the central coordinator. Ms OConnell said last week that she had spoken with White House officials about the new pandemic preparedness office, but was unaware of plans for its leadership.

We were just waiting to see where it would land, she said.

Over the past few weeks, Dr. Jha has been talking to leading virologists to assess the likelihood of another Omicron-like variant. One such scientist, Dr. Dan H. Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said in an interview that he told Dr. Jha that the way the coronavirus mute meant it was nearly impossible. to offer more than instinctive prediction, which he estimated at around 20% over the next two years.

Mr. Becerra insists that whatever happens, his department is ready.

At the end of a major war, you don’t completely let your guard down, he said. Because while it may seem over, there could easily be a push. So we may be exiting the public health emergency, but we haven’t exited the public health threat.

