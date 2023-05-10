Britain’s Labor Party faces three years of sexual assault investigation – Politico





The British Labor Party in London has taken three years to investigate a sexual harassment complaint against a senior party aide by a woman 20 years his junior.

The man was allowed to continue advising the Labor spearhead, although the stumbling complaints were confirmed by two separate investigations.

The woman told Politico that she felt let down in the process, and blamed the party for not taking any action.

A Labor spokesperson insisted the party was taking all complaints of sexual misconduct very seriously and was “fully investigating” all complaints.

The man was said to have groped complaints that were substantiated twice by the Labor Party separately from Parliamentary investigators when the former intern was in her early twenties.

The woman first filed her complaint through an internal process available to members of Parliament at the time. She remained unsatisfied. The man was instructed to write a letter of apology and no further action was taken.

She then complained about his actions to the Labor Party in early 2020. After a year with no results, Labor informed her that it had no record of responding to her complaint and asked her to confirm if she wanted to continue.

The former intern was finally told this month that her complaint had been re-accepted and that the man, who is more than 20 years older than her and still remains an advisor to the Shadow Frontbench, would receive a final warning in writing.

The woman claimed she had heard different accounts of predatory behavior by the same person while in Congress, which led her to decide to pursue the case.

She said: This ordeal was twice disappointing for a man who intimidated me at work and made me feel weak, and who seemed content to risk keeping his job and putting other young women at risk. same experience.

Politico was independently approached by other eyewitnesses with concerns about the same person, including allegations of harassment with similar content to the incident reported to them.

One of these is believed to be the subject of a formal complaint, although Labor officials have disputed this.

A second woman, unaware of the first woman’s incident, claimed that the same party aide had touched her in the same way. Politico does not name non-public offenders for legal reasons.

A Labor spokesperson said: Complaints related to sexual misconduct will be reviewed and ultimately decided by a fully operational independent process from April 2022.

We encourage anyone experiencing misconduct to use any available process, whether it be the Labor Party’s independent procedure, the Parliament’s independent complaints and grievance system, or the police.

Westminster has been plagued by several waves of bullying and bullying scandals in recent years, first sparked by the #MeToo campaign in 2017. Four MPs had to resign over sexual harassment charges after the last election, two of them Labor MPs.

