France urges EU to designate Wagner as a terrorist, UK considers | News





The French parliament has said the Wagner mercenaries follow the geopolitical policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The French parliament has adopted a resolution urging the European Union to officially designate the Russian mercenary Wagner Unit as a terrorist organization, following reports that the UK also appears ready to designate the group as a terrorist organization.

The non-binding and largely symbolic resolution passed the French parliament unanimously across the political spectrum.

Wherever they work, Wagner members spread instability and violence, French legislator Benjamin Haddad told parliament.

They kill and torture. They slaughter and loot. They threaten and manipulate with almost no punishment, he said.

Wagner’s warriors are not simply mercenaries driven by a lust for money, but follow a broad strategy that supports the president’s aggressive policies from Mali to Ukraine. [Vladimir] Putin’s regime is for our democracy, he added.

French authorities also accused the group of conducting anti-French propaganda campaigns in West Africa, particularly in Mali.

Haddad said he hoped the resolution would encourage the EU’s 27 member states to put Wagner on their official list of terrorist organizations.

In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the French parliament and urged other countries to follow France’s example.

Zelenskky said today he was particularly grateful for the French parliament’s decision to recognize the Russian pseudo-private Wagner group as a terrorist organization.

“This must destroy all signs of terrorism that the world must adopt, and all terrorists must be convicted,” he said.

Wagner’s UK designation imminent

Britain’s Home Office has been working on the case for two months and is close to deporting Wagner as a terrorist organization within weeks, The Times newspaper reported Tuesday, citing government sources.

If Wagner is adopted, it would be a criminal offense in the UK to be affiliated with Wagner, attend meetings, encourage support for Wagner or display Wagner’s logo in public, the Times said.

The designation would also impose financial sanctions on the group and would affect Wagner’s ability to raise funds if the funds were channeled through British financial institutions, the newspaper added.

According to the newspaper, there were allegations that the Wagner group helped extract money from Britain after financial sanctions were imposed against the Russian oligarch and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Home Office said it was investigating the Times report.

A French resolution requiring the EU to designate Wagner as a terrorist organization allows EU member states to freeze the assets of the group and its members and ban European companies and citizens from doing business with the organization, but the current sanctions do not allow the group to It doesn’t appear to be interfering. operate.

Wagner and entrepreneurial leader Yevgeny Prigozhin have repeatedly faced sanctions from the EU, including for human rights violations in Africa and for participating in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin had his assets frozen in the EU in 2020 and was placed on a visa blacklist in connection with deploying Wagner fighter jets to war-torn Libya, failing to appeal the decision.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna admitted Tuesday that, legally, the EU terrorist label would have no direct additional effect on the group.

But we shouldn’t underestimate the symbolic significance of such a designation or the deterrent effect it could have on countries tempted to turn to Wagner, she said.

Lithuanian and Estonian parliaments have already classified Wagner as a terrorist organization.

