US stocks, earnings, inflation data





US inflation rose less than expected in April

Consumer prices in April rose 4.9% in the United States from a year ago, less than the 5% annual rise expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

US stock futures rose after the reading was softer than expected.

Hannah Ward-Glenton

Bank of England will have to raise its inflation forecast, says Citi strategist

Akshay Singal, EMEA head of short-term interest rate trading at Citi, said the Bank of England will still need to revise its inflation forecast to restore market confidence.

ECB rate hikes will end this year, says Greek central bank chief

Greece’s central bank chief Yannis Stournaras told a news site that the European Central Bank would stop raising interest rates this year “if nothing drastically changes”, according to a Reuters report.

“We can say that rate hikes will end in 2023,” Stournaras reportedly said.

“Rates will stay where they are today or higher for a while until inflation gets very close to the 2% target,” he added.

Hannah Ward-Glenton

AI development is happening faster than anything we’ve ever seen, says Databricks CEO

Ali Ghodsi, CEO of Databricks, discusses AI developments in healthcare, technology and employment and who will benefit from its rise.

Stocks rise: Evotec gains 11%, Alcon up 7%

German drugmaker Evotec topped the Stoxx 600 index in morning trading after gaining 10.8% on news of a new partnership. The company’s Seattle-based subsidiary, Just-Evotec Biologics, will partner with Novartis’ Sandoz to develop and produce drugs, Evotec said.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Evotec share price.

Swiss-American company Alcon saw its shares jump 7% on better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Sales reached $2.33 billion, more than the $2.23 billion forecast by analysts, as reported by Reuters.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Alcon stock price.

Slowing growth could make long bonds attractive this summer, says SocGens head of fixed income

Guy Stear, Head of Fixed Income Research at Societe Generale, discusses credit market opportunities and interest rate outlook.

Artificial intelligence is real and unstoppable, says investment manager

Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, explains how investors can make the most of the artificial intelligence boom.

Healthcare stocks fall to bottom of Stoxx 600; Siemens Healthineers down 7%

Healthcare stocks fell to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 index at the start of trading, with Sweden’s Orphan Biovitrum losing as much as 15.8% on news of its acquisition of a US-based biopharmaceutical company. UNITED STATES.

Sobi said it has reached an agreement to acquire CTI BioPharma in a $1.7 billion deal, with the Stockholm-based drugmaker offering $9.10 per CTI share.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Reindeer share price.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers fell 7% after the company posted a 30% drop in second-quarter operating profit. As a result, she will end her business as a heart surgery robot. It cited reduced demand for Covid-19 testing as the cause of its lagging profits.

Stock chart icon Stock chart icon

Siemens Healthineers share price.

CFF shares rebound after plunging due to debt problems

Shares of Swedish property company SBB rebounded in early trading after falling on Monday and Tuesday due to debt concerns.

SBB topped the Stoxx 600 index on Wednesday, with the share price gaining 12% in early trading.

Stock chart icon Stock chart icon

SBB share price.

S&P Global downgraded its long-term credit rating for the company earlier this week, prompting CFF to suspend dividend payments and scrap a planned share issue.

Shares fell accordingly, losing 20% ​​on Monday and falling a similar amount on Tuesday. The crisis weighed on the share prices of other Swedish property companies, including Fastighets AB Balder, Wallenstam, Sagax and Fabege.

All companies were trading in slightly positive territory around 8:30 a.m. London time on Wednesday.

Hannah Ward-Glenton

CNBC Pro: This under-the-radar electric vehicle charging stock could skyrocket 100%, Bank of America says

Bank of America has doubled its buy rating for an electric vehicle charging company and expects its shares to rise more than 100% over the next 12 months to $5.5 per share.

The electric vehicle charging company is expected to launch two new supercharging models, which should fuel sales in the second half of the year.

CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here.

Ganesha Rao

Tue 9 May 202312:17 EDT

Inflation ‘will take time’ to get back down to 2%, says New York Fed Chairman John Williams

New York Fed Chairman John Williams says Federal Reserve interest rate hikes will need more time to trickle down to the economy before inflation returns to a 2% target .

“Because of the time lag between political actions and their effects, it will take time for [Federal Open Market Committee’s] measures to bring the economy back into balance and bring inflation back to our 2% target,” Williams told the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

Williams gave no forward guidance on what the central bank might do at the next FOMC meeting. His remarks did little to move markets in either direction, with all three major indexes still trading lower at midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded down 0.4% and 0.6% respectively.

Brian Evans, Jeff Cox

CNBC Pro: ‘Too cheap to ignore’: Bernstein predicts more than big potential for these clean energy stocks

Clean energy stocks have struggled since the pandemic, with negative returns every year since 2021.

However, according to investment bank Bernstein, bitter sentiment towards the sector may be short-lived.

Bank analysts are now forecasting a rise of more than 35% for 3 clean energy stocks, two of which are trading on US exchanges.

CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here.

Ganesha Rao

European markets: here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open on Wednesday as investors eagerly await the latest US inflation reading.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points higher at 7,759, Germany’s DAX 16 points higher at 15,952, France’s CAC 13 points higher at 7,397 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 42 points higher at 27,159 , according to data from IG.

Revenue is expected to come from Asos, Wetherspoons, Adecco, Continental, E.On, Heidelberg materials, Siemens Healthineers, Tui, Credit Agricole and Telecom Italia. There are no major European data releases.

Holly Ellyatt

