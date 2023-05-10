What happens after a US debt default? We don’t quite know





The warnings about a US debt default are serious and urgent:

A default would result in a Social Security shutdown, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

There would be an economic calamity, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

For a Republican prediction, look at the widespread job losses, decimated retirement savings and higher borrowing costs anticipated by Joshua Bolten, CEO of the Business Roundtable and former White House chief of staff under President George W. Bush.

Negotiations between the White House and congressional Republicans just began on Tuesday with the first in-person meeting on the default between President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other leaders.

Moodys Analytics predicted a 2008-style crisis, with interest rates soaring and stock prices plummeting, even if it was only a brief breach of the debt limit.

CNNs Tami Luhby and Elisabeth Buchwald have documented these possible outcomes: 5 Ways A Default Could Affect You.

But despite all the warnings, the details of when the US will cross the so-called X date when the country could default and what will happen immediately after are maddeningly vague.

It is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when the Treasury will be unable to pay government bills, Yellen told McCarthy in a letter last week.

She said Date X could arrive as early as June 1.

Other estimates, like this one from the Bipartisan Policy Center, suggest Date X could be anytime between early June and early August.

The details of exactly what will happen is a bit like a hurricane forecast, there is a predicted path, but no one really knows what will happen when the storm makes landfall.

Although there have been periodic stalemates over the debt ceiling during past periods of divided government, a default has never occurred.

And it is important to note, as Luhby and Buchwald do, that government does not simply cease to function.

To be clear, a default does not mean that all payments would stop and people would permanently lose the money owed to them, they write. The Treasury would have the necessary funds to meet certain obligations, but it is not certain how the agency would handle disbursements. It will also depend on how long it takes Congress to tackle the borrowing limit.

Yellen should decide whether to prioritize creditors who own debt or the many people who rely on government money for pay or pensions.

So Schumers’ prediction that Social Security would close seems unlikely, though payments may be delayed.

Some of the worst forecasts are based on lawmakers failing to meet quickly when markets are spooked by lack of action.

In a prolonged default scenario, a recession would cost millions of jobs and drive up the unemployment rate, according to a report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

One of the likely effects of any default is that just having the debt will cost more. Confidence in the United States paying interest on the debt it sells will be shaken. Rates would likely rise.

But in the immediate term, there is a distinct lack of clarity about what the Treasury Department would decide to pay and what it might not pay.

To get an idea of ​​what he’s up against, look at the monthly Treasury statement, the most recent of which is in March.

Revenue: $313 billion

In March, the government brought in $313 billion in total revenue, including $151 billion from personal income tax; $133 billion in social insurance and pension contributions, which include Social Security payroll taxes; and $11 billion in corporate income taxes, among other sources.

Spending: $691 billion

In March, the government handed out $115 billion for Medicare, $115 billion for Social Security, $87 billion for Income Security, $86 billion for health care spending, $84 billion for defense national and $67 billion for interest on the debt, among others.

Those numbers fluctuate from month to month, and the $378 billion deficit in March was the second-largest in the past year.

Many people receive money from the government.

There are more than 2 million federal civilian workers, millions of federal contractors, and approximately 1.4 million active-duty military personnel, along with all of their dependents. Delays in their paychecks, if it were to happen, would ripple through the economy.

The number of retirees, disabled workers and others who receive monthly Social Security benefits is much larger, at around 66 million.

More than a third of U.S. households receive Social Security payments and, separately, more than a third of households are covered by Medicare, according to 2020 census data. Nearly a quarter of households receive federal assistance with health insurance for adults or children.

The current standoff between Republicans and the White House is over spending cuts the GOP wants to pass now that it holds a slim majority in the House. They passed a bill in the House as a sort of opening offer in the negotiations.

While the debt ceiling is set to be lifted in the coming months, the cuts in the bill passed by Republicans would not begin immediately. Instead, they would be implemented with fiscal year 2024.

This funding would also get separate votes later this year, so expect additional debates over spending. In return for the cuts, Republicans are offering a debt ceiling hike of about $1.5 trillion over about a year.

RELATED: 43 Senate Republicans pledge to oppose raising debt ceiling without spending cuts

The GOP’s spending cut proposal also lacks detail.

Implementing the cuts across the board would reduce spending by an average of 18% over 10 years at each federal agency, according to a New York Times estimate.

But Republicans have said they won’t target Social Security, Medicare, veterans or defense spending, which make up a huge chunk of the budget. Applying the equivalent of a blanket cut to the remaining federal agencies could result in cuts of more than 50% over 10 years in spending by every agency, from Health and Human Services to the Department of Justice.

Biden and the Democrats seem unlikely to ever accept that level of spending cuts. The question is what, if any, they will agree to and whether a deal comes before the unknown consequences of default.

