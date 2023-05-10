US small business sentiment plummets at more than 10 years





WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) – U.S. small business confidence fell to a 10-year low in April on worries about the short-term economic outlook and lingering labor shortages, but there were few signs that businesses were having difficulty accessing credit.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) said on Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index fell 1.1 points to 89.0 last month, the lowest level since January 2013. It was the 16th consecutive month that the index remained below the 49-year average of 98 .

Higher interest rates linked to the Federal Reserve’s fight to control inflation, combined with tighter credit conditions following recent tensions in financial markets, are fueling fears of a recession this year. A struggle to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit is also contributing to a darker economy.

As the survey hinted at an economic slowdown, economists warned against overreading falling sentiment.

“The decline is broadly consistent with the weakness in consumer sentiment seen over the past year,” said Michael Pearce, chief US economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

“As we’ve said before, however, sentiment measures are often a poor guide to what’s likely to happen in the economy because they tell us more about how business owners are feeling. , rather than what they do.”

The share of owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months fell two points to a negative net result of 49%. A net negative of 19% expected higher inflation-adjusted sales, down four points from March.

Thirty percent said all of their credit needs were met, up one point from the previous month. Fifty-nine percent said they were not interested in a loan, unchanged from March. A net 6% said their last loan was harder to get than previous attempts, down three points, while 4% said funding was their biggest business issue, up one point from to March.

“As homeowners grow increasingly pessimistic, the April report should help dispel concerns that credit is becoming completely inaccessible to small businesses,” said Charlie Dougherty, senior economist at Wells Fargo in New York.

JOBS

A Fed survey of bank loan officers released on Monday showed credit conditions for businesses and households continued to tighten in the first months of the year, but that appears to be the result of aggressive hikes. US central bank interest rates rather than the steep decline. credit that some feared after the March bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Although the Fed has signaled it may pause its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s, the economy has yet to feel the full effects of the cumulative 500 basis point hikes in the policy rate. since March 2022.

Forty-five percent of owners reported job openings they couldn’t fill, up 2 points from March. Vacancies were concentrated in construction and transportation. Thirty-seven percent of owners had vacancies for skilled workers, up three points from March.

The government announced last week that there were 1.6 job vacancies for every unemployed person in March.

The share of small business owners saying inflation was their biggest problem fell one point to 23%, and was 14 points lower than last July’s peak, which was the highest since the fourth quarter of 1979.

About 33% of owners said they were increasing average selling prices, down 4 points. Government data on Wednesday is expected to show consumer prices rose sharply in April, but non-housing service costs are expected to have risen moderately.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao

