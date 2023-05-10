US Announces $1.2 Billion in Additional Military Aid for Ukraine | New Weapons





The new assistance program for Ukraine includes air defense systems and conventional and anti-drone munitions.

The United States announced a new $1.2 billion military assistance package for Ukraine that will include air defense systems, conventional artillery and anti-drone munitions, satellite imagery satellite and funding for military training.

In the package announced on Tuesday, Ukraine will also receive technology allowing the integration of Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine’s native air defense systems.

The Russians launched waves of missiles at Ukraine, whose military was adept at shooting them down, the US Department of Defense said in a statement. The package also contains ammunition for shooting down unmanned aerial systems.

Ukrainian cities have come under renewed airstrikes in the past week with dozens of Russian missiles and drones targeting kyiv and other key cities.

Ukraine is preparing for a long-awaited spring offensive against invading Russian troops, but the latest American aid will not arrive on the battlefield immediately because it has yet to be obtained from the defense industry or of American partners.

Procurement from industry is designed to prevent the US military from depleting its own stockpiles, but also means aid will take longer to reach Kiev than equipment drawn directly from existing US military stocks.

NEWS: US provides Ukraine with $1.2 billion for air defense and artillery https://t.co/PZc0dqPGBF

Department of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 10, 2023

So far in fiscal year 2023, which runs from October 1 last year to September 30, the US Department of Defense has provided $5 billion in security assistance to Kyiv in under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative in four separate tranches. In fiscal year 2022, the United States spent $6.3 billion of those funds.

The United States has also funneled more than $35 billion in weapons to Ukraine using the Presidential Withdrawal Authority, which allows the president to transfer equipment and services from U.S. stockpiles without congressional approval. case of emergency.

The latest military aid was announced as Congress and the White House debate ways to avoid a national debt default, with many Republicans demanding deep cuts in domestic spending in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling . The US government is expected to reach this limit in early June.

Members of both the Democratic and Republican parties insist they support continued aid to Ukraine, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, and Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/10/us-announces-1-2bn-in-additional-military-aid-for-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos