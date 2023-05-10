Will Meghan Markle join as Prince Harry prepares to return to England?





Prince Harry spent a whirlwind of 24 hours in London as he returned home for the royal coronation last week.

Arriving in England on Friday morning, he was already on his way to Heathrow Airport around 2pm on Saturday, when his family were on their way to Buckingham Palace for a balcony appearance.

Watch him reunite with members of the royal family inside Westminster Abbey in the video below.

Prince Harry with his family at his coronation

However, it appears the prince is gearing up for a return visit to his homeland, and fans are speculating if he’ll do it with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Listen: Pianist Alexis Ffrench reveals what happened at the Windsor Castle after-party after the coronation concert.

Meghan was last in England in September 2022 when the couple attended the late Queen’s funeral.

© Photo: Getty ImagesMeghan decided not to attend King Charles’ coronation.

However, she did not attend the coronation ceremony on May 6, instead remaining in Montecito, California with her children. The historic celebration coincided with her son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry’s upcoming visit will see him take the witness stand as part of a high court trial with a tabloid publisher.

© GettyHarry is scheduled to return to England for a High Court trial.

Harry is one of many celebrities who claim illegal information gleaned from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) headlines.

Other celebrities involved include singer and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of late singer George Michael, former soccer player and TV presenter Ian Wright, and actor Ricky Tomlinson.

© Photo: Getty ImagesCheryl is also implicated in this claim.

From a wider range of people filing claims, representative claimants, including Harry, were selected as test cases to go to trial.

Others chosen for the trial are former Coronation Street actress Nicky Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman, and actor Michael Turner.

MGN is contesting the claim, claiming that some were brought too late.

Prince Harry before the Royal Court in March

Last month, an attorney for the group of claimants said that all witnesses on their side would present their own evidence.

That means Duke, who is expected to testify in June, will make his second trip to the High Court this year.

© GettyPrince Prince Harry made three appearances in High Court earlier this year.

The trial comes after Harry made a surprise appearance at the Royal Court in March to attend a preliminary hearing on a separate lawsuit against the Daily Mail and Associated Newspapers Limited, the Mail’s publisher, on Sunday.

Harry had previously argued that it was too risky for him and his family to return to England.

© Getty The Duke headed straight to the airport after the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

He attended his father’s coronation alone and boarded a British Airways flight arriving at LAX at 7:30pm local time (3:30am UK time) on Saturday and returned home to Montecito just in time to meet Archie on the special day. was able to return to .

The duke, who played no official role at the coronation, still wore the Order of Merit, but looked dapper in a service suit instead of the traditional military uniform.

© AARON CHOWN Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of Charles III.

Since he is no longer a member of the royal family, he is no longer allowed to wear the uniform at royal events.

Harry was seated in the third row closest to the inner aisle of Westminster Abbey, next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, next to Princess Eugenie followed by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew.

Eugenie and Jack flirting with Prince Harry at the ceremony © GettyPrince Harry smiling broadly at Princess Anne © GettyPrince Harry flew to LA right after the coronation ceremony © GettyPrince Harry was pictured receiving the Service Medal with him © GettyPrincess Eugenie looked at Prince Harry and smiled. enter a monastery

