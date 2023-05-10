US cyber team discovers malware during hunting mission in Latvia





WASHINGTON A team of US cyber specialists discovered malware during a three-month deployment in Latvia while scouring digital infrastructure for weaknesses.

The so-called forward fighter operation, carried out by the Cyber ​​National Mission Force, was the second such venture in the former Soviet state. It ended recently, US Cyber ​​Command announced on May 10.

During hunting activities in Latvia, cyber teams found malware, analyzed it and got a better understanding of adversaries [tactics, techniques and procedures], according to a statement from the order. C4ISRNET inquired about the malware and its potential attribution.

The mission force worked alongside CERT.LV, the main Latvian Cyber ​​Emergency Response Team and the Canadian military. Canada has led a NATO-reinforcement mission in the European nation since 2017.

Together with our trusted allies, the United States and Canada, we are able to deter cyber threats and build our mutual resilience, Baiba Kakina, CEO of CERT.LV, said in a statement. This can only happen through real defensive cyber operations and collaboration. The defensive cyber operations conducted have allowed us to ensure that our state infrastructure is a harder target for malicious cyber actors.

The CNMF has deployed nearly four dozen times to 22 countries, including Ukraine before Russia’s invasion and Albania following Iranian cyberattacks, to bolster distant networks and return with information that may apply in the United States.

The United States considers China and Russia to be its most significant cyber threats. Iran and North Korea are also on the list, to a lesser extent.

Kakina described Latvia as a favorite target for Russian hacktivists and hacking groups that support the Russian state. The Latvian government has accused the Russian companies of phishing and denial of service attacks.

Forward fighter operations are defensive efforts undertaken at the invitation of a foreign government. They are part of CYBERCOM’s persistent engagement strategy, a means of being in constant contact with adversaries while ensuring that proactive, rather than reactive, moves are made.

Adversaries often use spaces outside the United States as a test bed for cyber tactics, which they can later use to gain access to American networks, said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, mission force commander, in a statement. But with our hunting missions, we can deploy a team of talented people to work with our partners, find this activity before it harms the United States, and better position the partner to harden critical systems against bad actors who attack us. all threaten.

Latvia supports Ukraine in its fight to repel Russian troops, pledging to the beleaguered nation with Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, rifles, drones, munitions and more.

