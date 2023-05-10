Vodafone will turn off 3G in the UK from June 2023.





Vodafone is phasing out 3G coverage in the UK and replacing it with enhanced 4G and 5G service. When switched off, 3G radio frequencies are available for faster and more efficient 4G and 5G services. 2G remains for calls and texts, and services such as Voice over 4G and WiFi calling are also available. We are providing additional support. Campaign and the new Digital Skills Helpline.

Vodafone has announced plans to switch off the rest of its UK 3G network from June 2023, following successful switch-off pilots in Plymouth and Basingstoke in February 2023.

The decision to switch off 3G, consistent with all mobile network operators in the UK, means that 3G coverage will be phased out and replaced with enhanced 4G and 5G services, giving customers in more parts of the UK access to more reliable connections. The Vodafones 2G network, which currently covers over 99% of the UK population, will remain intact for calls and texts.

Decommissioning of Vodafones’ 3G network is also an important part of the strategy to reach Net Zero for UK operations by 2027, as modern 5G networks are far more energy efficient. Transferring 1 terabyte of data over a 5G network uses only 7% of the energy used to transfer the same amount of data over a 3G network.

3G switch-off is coming. You must:

In 2023, Vodafone will drop 3G in the UK, so you should check your phone and check your relatives and neighbors to see how they will be affected if the power goes out.

The national lockdown will happen in phases over the remainder of 2023, starting in Hull, Oxford and Greater London in June, before progressing across the South. The rest of the UK follows later in the year.

Vodafone not only provides consumers with the information they need to be aware and prepared for 3G going off, but also provides information to help friends, family and loved ones do the same. It includes instructions on how to check if your mobile device supports 4G and how to perform software upgrades if necessary. It also includes additional information about services such as 4G calling, which allows customers to make and receive calls over 4G networks*.

Digital Technology Helpline**

Vodafone has also partnered with charities and other third parties to support vulnerable customers and those who need extra support. This includes working with We Are Digital, a social impact organization, to set up the Digital Skills Helpline. Receive assistance from specially trained agents who can assist callers who may need help setting up their phone or tablet and building confidence when using the Internet. .

The Digital Skills Helpline on 0800 987 4110 is free to call from any mobile or landline in the UK. It’s open to anyone, whether you’re a Vodafone customer or not.

Technical advice is just a call away with the Digital Skills Helpline

Trained advisors ready to help with your essential technical questions.

Vodafones UK Chief Network Officer Andrea Dona said: To continue doing this, we need to make sure the technology is fit for purpose.

“3G usage has already declined significantly as most Vodafone customers now use 4G networks. Today, less than 4% of data is used on 3G networks, compared to more than 30% in 2016.

It has also strengthened and improved its 4G and 5G coverage, which could mean good news for customers as well as the UK economy.

At the same time, we work hard to ensure that our clients are fully aware and have the information and tools they need to support themselves as well as their friends and family through the program.

“The Digital Skills Helpline is a great asset providing the skills our customers may need to get the most out of their devices. From this solid foundation, it’s time to say goodbye to 3G and focus on the current benefits and future possibilities of 4G and 5G networks.

Customers can learn more about the Vodafone 3G switch off program online or by visiting a Vodafone store near you.

Stay up to date with the latest news from Vodafone

-end-

Note to editors*Vodafone 4G reaches over 99% of the UK population.**The Digital Skills Helpline is part of the Vodafoneseveryone.connected campaign to address digital exclusion. The campaign aims to help 4 million people overcome the digital divide by 2025 through free connectivity, affordable products and services, and digital skills training for businesses and communities. The every.connected initiative has already provided free connectivity to over one million digitally marginalized people in the UK. Vodafone customers who register as financially vulnerable can receive a free handset. Other customers can benefit from free digital skills training. For more information, call 191 from your mobile phone or visit your nearest Vodafone store.

