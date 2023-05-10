MYNT USA Under-20 Head Coach Mikey Varas names USA roster for 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina





CHICAGO (May 10, 2023) Mikey Varas, head coach of the United States Men’s National Under-20 Team, has selected the 21 players who will represent the United States at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. FIFA 2023, scheduled for May 20 to June 11 in Argentina.

The United States will kick off the Group B game on Saturday May 20 against Ecuador, play Fiji on Tuesday May 23 and close out the group stage against Slovakia on Friday May 26. All three matches will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the FOX Sports and Telemundo platforms.

The United States will look to build on their history of success at this tournament as the only nation to reach the quarter-finals of the last three U-20 World Cups and one of three countries to qualify for the last five editions alongside New Zealand and Uruguay.

Coming into the tournament as Concacaf champions after a dominating performance in last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, 11 players from the squad that clinched the USA World Cup berth and the third straight confederation title have made this World Cup list. Of those, six players have already been called up by the senior USMNT.

We were really excited for this group to face the world’s best in Argentina,” Varas said. Representing your country at a World Cup is a huge honor. We take the responsibility that comes with this opportunity. This group has worked hard from the start of the cycle to get this far, and we will give our all on and off the pitch for our country. We have been very grateful for the cooperation we have had from clubs, both at home and abroad, to release their players and let them shine on this world stage.

TRAINING FOR THE FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP BY POST (CLUB/COUNTRY; U-20 CAPS/GOALS; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alexander Borto (Fulham/ENG; South Plainfield, NJ; 2/0), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas; 4/0), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ ENG) Addison, Ill.;

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim/GER; Dallas, TX; 6/0), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, PA; 10/1), 2-Maurice Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles , Calif.; 1/13), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.; 11/0), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Royal Society/ESP; Keller, Texas; 6/0), 3- 2. Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Georgia; 5/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.; 2/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, NJ; 10/0), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.; 16/4), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, NY; 2/16), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.; 12/1), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 5/3), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska; 4/0), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, TX; 3/1)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.; 7/2), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.; 6/2), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union ; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 15/7), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colorado; 3/0)

The U-20s will train in Buenos Aires for a week before traveling on Monday May 15 to San Juan, which will host all three USA group stage matches.

Players born on or after January 1, 2003 are eligible for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Varas selected 10 players born in 2003, eight born in 2004 and three born in 2005. The three players born in 2005 – — defender Joshua Wynder as well as midfielders Niko Tsakiris and Obed Vargas — are also eligible for the U FIFA 2025-20 World Cup.

The list includes players from 17 clubs, including 10 from Major League Soccer, led by three players from the Philadelphia Union and two from LA Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes. Six players are based abroad: two in England and Germany and one player in Croatia and Spain. A total of 12 states are represented on the roster, with five players hailing from California and four from Texas. A native of Anchorage, Vargas is a rare selection in Alaska’s World Cup roster.

Three substitutes will accompany the United States to Argentina to train with the team before the tournament: defender Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC), midfielder Moses Nyeman (Real Salt Lake) and striker Korede Osundina (Orange County SC).

SENIOR TEAM EXPERIENCE

Six players have been called up to the full USMNT, including four who have already made their senior debut. Striker Cade Cowell (three caps) and defender Jonathan Gmez (two caps) are leading the charge, while goalkeeper Gaga Slonina made his debut last January against Serbia. Most recently, defender Caleb Wiley picked up his first cap as a substitute in April’s Allstate Continental Clsico against Mexico. Defenders Justin Che and Joshua Wynder have been called up to the USMNT camp and are still seeking their full international debuts.

THE KINGS OF CONCACAF

The United States qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup by winning their third straight confederation crown at last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras. The United States have won seven straight at the tournament, including a solid 2-0 quarter-final win over Costa Rica to clinch their World Cup spot. A 3-0 victory over hosts Honduras sent the American men to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, while a dominating 6-0 triumph over the Dominican Republic in the tournament final secured the Concacaf crown.

Forward Quinn Sullivan was named in the tournament’s best XI after scoring six goals in Honduras. Sullivan and goalkeeper Antonio Carrera, defenders Brandan Craig, Mauricio Cuevas and Marcus Ferkranus, midfielders Daniel Edelman, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Rokas Pukstas and Tsakiris and striker Cade Cowell all return from this qualifying squad for the World Cup.

ROAD TO ARGENTINA

Every player on the roster has been capped at the U-20 level, led by Luna and McGlynns 16 appearances. Sullivan is the team’s top scorer with seven international goals, including six in World Cup qualifying. Five players have participated in six of the nine training camps held since the start of the cycle in November 2021: Carrera, Craig, Cuevas, Edelman and Wiley.

ABOUT THE FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP

The FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 will bring together 24 countries divided into six groups of four teams. The top two from each group, along with the top four third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout match until the tournament final.

All three games in the USA group stage will be played at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan, located in western Argentina near the foothills of the Andes. La Plata, Mendoza and Santiago del Estero will also serve as venues for the competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/05/us-under-20-mynt-head-coach-mikey-varas-names-usa-roster-for-2023-fifa-u-20-world-cup-in-argentina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos