



London The UK will scrap its self-imposed December 2023 deadline and shorten the timeline for replacing or removing thousands of post-Brexit EU laws.

The government’s hardening, announced on Wednesday, comes amid a backlash against an EU legislative bill that was upheld by Conservative MPs and Senators. Lawmakers have pushed back the timetable and urged Congress to scrutinize major regulatory overhauls more closely.

The approach has also been criticized by UK companies who have warned it creates serious regulatory uncertainty.

Advocated by former business minister and Brexitist Jacob Rees-Mogg, the bill originally included a “sunset clause” that would automatically delete any EU legislation the government hadn’t already reviewed.

However, Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch has now amended the bill so that only the hundreds of laws that the government will release ahead of time are subject to the 2023 sunset clause.

The move will anger Tory Brexitists who want to see the UK quickly move away from the retained EU legislation.

I have listened to the concerns of businesses of all sizes and have made it a priority to address the bureaucracy that is holding back British businesses, making them less competitive in the global marketplace and hindering their growth,” said Badenoch.

The government said a decision to change the sunset clause would better target laws in need of reform and ensure that important safety regulations are not unintentionally removed.

‘Meaningful Reform’

Badenoch wrote in the Telegraph on Wednesday that the 2023 deadline means officials are focusing on what laws need to be preserved ahead of the deadline, rather than pursuing the meaningful reforms government and business want.

After passing the House earlier this year, the bill is set to be reintroduced next week with changes in the Senate.

But one Brexiteer Conservative MP was concerned that this was the government choosing to make the change in the Senate given that it passed the Commons with such a large majority in the House.”

Very strange, they added.

Government officials believe the change will allow Parliament to scrutinize the practice more closely, as it will create a public timetable that should remove the EU law.

The UK government also confirmed Wednesday that it will continue to uphold the EU’s working hours directive, which limits Britons to a 48-hour work week, unless they sign a waiver.

However, some reporting requirements for businesses related to the directive have been waived.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-pushes-back-timetable-for-brexit-bonfire-of-eu-laws/

