U.S. Soccer Federation appoints Oguchi Onyewu vice president of sport





CHICAGO (May 10, 2023) The United States Soccer Federation has named Oguchi Onyewu as vice president of sport. Onyewu, 40, brings a wealth of experience as a player and sports executive with over 25 years in the game.

In this newly created role, the two-time World Cup veteran will work closely with US Soccers Sporting Director Matt Crocker to support all sporting initiatives within the Federation. Reporting to Crocker, Onyewu will also play a lead role in managing relationships with clubs and leagues in the United States and globally, as well as building relationships with other stakeholders.

One of Onyewu’s initial responsibilities will be to help Crocker hire the next head coach of the United States Men’s National Team. With a wealth of international experience and a deep understanding of American football, Onyewu will be instrumental in the hiring process.

Onyewu will also work closely with the U.S. Soccer Player Development Department to help increase funding for junior and extended national teams. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, US Soccer receives no federal government funding to operate its national team programs, support hundreds of thousands of coaches and referees, and impact million players.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oguchi Onyewu to our team at US Soccer, said Crocker. His experience as a player and sports executive, coupled with his deep understanding of American football, Oguchi will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our initiatives. We all look forward to working closely with him.”

Onyewu is a former US Soccer board member, having been elected to the Athletes’ Council and serving since 2021 before stepping down last week to take up the position at US Soccer.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this new challenge and to work with Matt and the rest of the USA soccer team to help shape the future of soccer in this country,” Onyewu said. “As a former player, I understand firsthand the importance of investing in our youth and building a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to working with the senior men’s and women’s teams, national teams junior and extended national teams to help support and grow our talent pool and identify and develop the next generation.”

A veteran of the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, Onyewu earned 69 caps for the United States during a 10-year international career, during which he was voted American Football Player of the Year in 2006 He was a three-time Concacaf Gold Cup winner (2005, 2007, 2013) and was voted in the tournaments Best XI in 2005.

After attending the inaugural class of the U-17 residency program in 1999 in Bradenton, Florida, Onyewu represented the United States in their fourth-place finish at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Championship and World Championship FIFA Youth 2001.

During his playing career, Onyewu gained various experiences playing for clubs in top professional leagues in seven different countries including the English Premier League. He was voted the best foreign player in Belgium between 2003 and 2005. He won two consecutive championships in Belgium with Standard de Liège in 2007-08 and 2008-09 and won the national cups in Belgium with La Louvire in 2002 and the Netherlands in 2010-11 with FC Twente. He spent 18 months at Italian club AC Milan, where he played in the UEFA Champions League.

After his playing career, Onyewu became sporting director of Orlando City B in 2018. Two years later, he was appointed general secretary of Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton. A licensed US Soccer B coach, Onyewu currently provides analysis and commentary for CBS Sports.

In addition to his football work, he was also Chairman and Founder of GO Global, a non-profit organization that empowers young people by promoting health, fitness and well-being in their daily lives. .

Originally from Olney, Maryland, he holds American, Nigerian and Belgian citizenship. He speaks three languages ​​and attended Clemson University, where he earned his dual bachelor’s degree in language (French) and international business.

