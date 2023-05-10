Reform UK unveils Howard Cox as London mayoral candidate





R

eform UK has unveiled a car enthusiast candidate who will compete with Sadiq Khan in London’s mayoral election next year.

Howard Cox, founder of the Fair Fuel UK campaign, has promised to scrap the entire Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez), not just an extension outside London, if he is elected.

He also promised to abolish low-traffic areas (LTNs) across the capital, reduce crime, and increase housing construction.

Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party, did not participate in the last mayoral election and instead gave weight to actor Laurence Fox, who won 1.9% of the vote.

Mr Cox’s lobbying group, Fair Fuel UK, is campaigning to reduce rates for diesel and petrol vehicles, particularly fuel taxes. He said he had stopped more than 200 billion tax hikes planned since 2010 to keep the gas tax frozen.

read more

Will the candidate face off against Sadiq Khan in London? Especially about Ulez, LTN, the 20 mph limit, bike lanes and all that kind of stuff.

When asked about whether to get rid of the LTNs that the community wants to keep, he said, “It depends on whether it helps the local business, it helps the community. They have to prove it to me.

If it really helps the business and benefits all the locals, yes. I’m open to keeping them.

But he added that he was concerned that motorists across the country were increasingly being seen as pariahs, devils incarnate, and easy cash targets.

In addition to driving-related policies, Cox said it would reduce crime by having more bobbies on the beat. [and] Social housing is also increasing.

Cox, who said he had voted for the Conservative Party all his life, said anti-Ullez voters would be better off supporting him than the Conservative candidate.

They are not calling for the complete scrapping of Ulez, they are only talking about an extension… The Tories have lost the last two elections to Sadiq Khan and believe this time they have had enough.

Howard Cox has been identified as London mayoral candidate for reform UK

/ Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

In a tweet last year, Cox claimed there was no climate crisis and said he was convinced that humans were not to blame for global warming.

Nonetheless, he said it was unfair that he was labeled a climate change denier. He believes the climate is changing, but he says he doesn’t think the change means a crisis.

There is great scientific consensus that humans are the primary cause of climate change. In a recent report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) clearly stated that human activities are the cause of global warming.

The IPCC said global warming is already causing dangerous and widespread destruction of nature, affecting billions of lives around the world.

Howard Cox, the reform British candidate for Mayor of London, and Richard Tice, the party leader

/ Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Richard Tice, Leader of Reform UK, said: London was recently announced as the world’s slowest metropolis. It’s a disaster. Disaster for businesses, disaster for residents. We need to get London moving again.

He insisted that the Conservatives step down in favor of his party.

What I say to the Tories is that they are the ones who risk splitting the anti-Cannes vote if they are nominated…

Richard Tice, Leader of Reform UK

/ Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

we did the right thing [the general election of] In 2019, we stepped out of many places. It’s time for the Tories to do the right thing, get out of the way in London and get the full anti-Cannes vote in favor of Howard Cox.

Elections will be held on May 2, 2024. Mr. Khan has confirmed that he will run for a third term as the Labor Party candidate.

The Green Party has said it will appoint Hackney City Council Member Zo Garbett as its Executive Director, while the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have not yet nominated a candidate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/reform-uk-howard-cox-mayoral-election-london-ulez-b1080085.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos