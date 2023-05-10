US and UK pledge to assist Ukraine regardless of counteroffensive outcome





Britain and the United States will continue to support Ukraine whether or not its military can recover territory from Russia in a planned counteroffensive, two senior officials said on Tuesday.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a joint press conference in Washington, said they were determined to continue aid to Ukraine despite questions about what Operation Spring can accomplish in the face of intense Russian resistance.

We must continue to support them whether or not this coming offensive yields huge battlefield gains, because until this conflict is resolved and resolved properly, it is not over, Cleverly said.

Senior Ukrainian officials have said they fear the offensive, which aims to retake areas seized by Russia after President Vladimir Putin invaded in February 2022, will meet Western expectations, potentially undermining assistance needed to the future. The operation is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

While Ukrainian forces have fared much better on the battlefield than many Western partners expected, Cleverly said, anything is possible in the coming period as Moscow pours massive amounts of men and firepower in Ukraine.

It’s not a movie, he says. There are no certainties when it comes to conflict.

Blinken said the United States would also provide indefinite support to Ukraine, saying aid to Kiev in the war should not be seen as competing with priorities that have wreaked havoc in the country, such as gun violence and the opioid epidemic.

There is no zero-sum choice between some of the work done in the world and some work done at home, he said.

Blinken said Americans supporting the war remained strong. He pointed to recent pro-Kiev comments by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California), which were seen as a counterbalance to the skepticism expressed by some other House Republicans about the need for the Americas to defend Ukraine.

While polls show public support for US aid to Ukraine has declined, particularly among Republicans, congressional leaders from both parties continue to back the war. Many have asked for more, not less, weapon donations.

Blinken said the United States would continue to supply Ukraine with the weapons that Washington believes kyiv needs in its fight. The focus is on the Ukrainian efforts we are planning to try to retake more of the territory that has been seized from Ukraine by Russia over the past 14 months, he said.

The United States is by far Ukraine’s largest donor. On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced $1.2 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems and artillery shells.

US intelligence assessments leaked earlier this year predicted that Ukraine would struggle to retake the territory due to a lack of soldiers, ammunition and equipment.

These reports have intensified questions about whether Kiev can achieve its stated goal of reclaiming territory under Russian control, including Crimea, which Putin illegally annexed in 2014, or whether it will have to make concessions to end the war. violence.

Blinken, perhaps seeking to stifle any fallout from the leaked documents, said last week that the Ukrainian military was in a better position to make progress in its expected counteroffensive than leaked US intelligence indicated. Where Ukraine might have been a month ago, two months ago, three months ago is not where it is now, he said.

