Uber users in the UK can book flights from the app through summer | Uber





Uber customers in the UK will soon be able to book flights through the ride-booking app. The company aims to provide different forms of transport.

A new feature that allows consumers to book domestic and international flights is rolling out to the Ubers UK app and will be available to all UK users by summer.

Uber said its flight booking feature is part of its ambition to create a seamless door-to-door travel solution, along with its first known car ride-sharing feature. The company has partnered with online travel agency Hopper to allow users to book flights and earns a small commission from each sale.

Users in the UK, one of Uber’s largest markets outside of North America, can already book coach tickets on National Express and Megabus services from the app, as well as train travel on the National Rail network and Eurostar.

In London, the American company holds the naming rights to the Thames Clippers commuter boat service, which has been rebranded as Uber Boat since 2020. These trips can also be booked through the Ubers app, where passengers can board a riverboat using a QR code on their phone.

To book a flight, Uber users must enter travel information, including origin and destination, and planned travel dates.

The company said if you’re traveling on a major airline, you can choose one-way and round-trip flights, then select and pay for your seat in the app.

Andrew Brem, General Manager of Uber UK, said:

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Ubers, shared plans for the company to become an operating system for everyday life, merging its ride-sharing service and Uber Eats food delivery service in 2019. He also added a feature to the app to highlight local transit options.

The group reported Tuesday that it had returned about a third in the first three months of the year, helping to reduce its net loss.

The company saw a 19% increase in bookings and a 24% increase in travel between January and March compared to a year ago, averaging about 24 million trips per day.

