US Navy lied about recruiting program starring drag queen: Rep. Jim Banks





WASHINGTON Months before Republicans began protesting the Navy’s decision to bring in an active-duty drag queen to serve as a “digital ambassador” to attract a diverse workforce, the service reportedly denied the existence of the recruiting awareness program during a March call with the House Armed Services Committee, La Poste learned exclusively.

Although the program ran from October to March and featured drag performer Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley as one of five “digital ambassadors,” HASC Military Personnel Subcommittee Representative Jim Banks (R-Ind.) told the Post that a Navy briefer said the program “didn’t exist.”

We are facing a historic recruiting crisis and instead of focusing our efforts on building up our forces, the Biden administration is forcing our military to wake up,” Banks said.

“Navy leaders knew it was a ridiculous and embarrassing stunt, and that’s why they initially denied any involvement in the program.”

Now, after Kelley’s pro-Navy outreach efforts on Instagram and TikTok made headlines last week, Banks and fellow subcommittee member Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.) are asking Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to find out why lawmakers were misled.

In a letter Tuesday, the two gave Austin until May 23 to respond to a dozen inquiries related to the Navy program and provide an “explanation why the DoD had previously informed HASC that a digital ambassador program did not exist when in fact it existed”.

The two also asked Austin to provide a list of all DoD officials who helped choose Kelley whose drag name is “Harpy Daniels” to serve as one of the program’s five digital ambassadors, as well as those who previously allowed him to perform in drag for his comrades aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

US Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, also known as Harpy Daniels.Instagram / @harpy_daniels Kelley posts social media content in drag. Instagram / @harpy_daniels

They are also looking for the names of the other four digital ambassadors, as well as any other “officially sanctioned influencers in all military services.”

“It now appears that the Navy not only engaged in this misguided effort, but incomprehensibly believed that this woke campaign should become the defining face of the service,” Banks and Alford wrote in the letter.

“While the Navy previously dismissed the existence of the Ambassador Program, a U.S. Navy spokesperson recently embraced the effort in response to the backlash.”

Both were referring to a Newsweek report last week in which an unnamed Navy spokesperson defended Kelley’s participation in the program, saying: Just like the country we serve, our Navy is stronger when we draw in our diverse resources, skills, abilities and talents.

“We remain committed to an inclusive environment.”

The Post was unable to independently verify their account of the Navy briefing.

It’s unclear whether the briefer intentionally misled lawmakers, was uninformed of the program, or misspoke.

Kelly was one of five “digital ambassadors” for the program. Instagram / @harpy_daniels

For its part, the service was opened in the past on the program of digital ambassadors. The Navy’s Office of the Chief Information Officer announced in January 2022 that it would add digital engagement to its existing Community Ambassador program and wanted to add to its ranks individuals “who have access to an audience of young women and communities of color”.

Lawmakers also criticized the Navy for selecting Kelley for the program, arguing that “perception drives reality, and current and former service members are alarmed by ‘a culture that puts awakening before training and combat effectiveness.

“Marginal ideologies and drag shows have no place in our military. On the contrary, the military should focus on deterring adversaries and remaining a deadly force to defend the nation,” they wrote.

“Promoting drag shows does nothing to improve military readiness and combat capabilities.”

“Navy leaders knew it was a ridiculous and embarrassing stunt, and that’s why they initially denied any involvement in the program,” Banks said. Instagram / @harpy_daniels

To that end, lawmakers also asked Austin to provide “all data, studies, communications, and documentation relating to the effect, statistical results, and costs of drag shows and other ‘woke’ initiatives on military recruiting and readiness.” “.

Banks and Alford also asked for “any DoD instruction…that governs the conduct or authorization of drag shows” and “any rules and regulations for service members engaging in such activity while actively serving in the armed forces.”

“As a Navy veteran, I am committed to exposing and eliminating the awakening of our armed forces,” Banks told the Post.

The service reportedly denied the existence of the recruiting awareness program during a March call with the House Armed Services Committee. Instagram/@harpy_daniels

The Navy was unable to provide a statement before press time on Tuesday.

