Twitter hacked: UK man pleads guilty to hijacking accounts including Joe Biden and Elon Musk | cyber crime

A British man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to hack into the Twitter accounts of celebrities including Joe Biden and Elon Musk and steal $794,000 in cryptocurrency.

Joseph James O’Connor, 23, pleaded guilty in a New York court on April 26 after being extradited from Spain.

He hacked more than 130 Twitter accounts almost two years ago in Spain in July 2020, including those of Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk, who now owns the social media site. Arrested in Spain on charges.

He and others in his hacking group hijacked the account and asked followers of the owner to send them bitcoin, promising double the money.

In 2019, the group broke into the social media accounts of two media stars using a technique called SIM card swapping. The account was not included in the court filing, but press reports named TikTok star Addison Rae and actress Bella Thorne.

The group threatened to release personal images and other information.

O’Connor’s criminal activities were blatant and malicious, and his actions affected the lives of several people. “He harassed, intimidated and extorted his victims, causing considerable emotional damage,” said Kenneth Pollite Jr., Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice.

Like many criminal actors, OConnor sought to remain anonymous by using computers to hide behind stealth accounts and pseudonyms outside the United States.

It also claimed that the group used the same technique to steal $794,000 in cryptocurrency from a New York-based cryptocurrency firm.

OConnor, who went by the online name PlugwalkJoe, pleaded guilty to several counts, including computer break-in, extortion, stalking, wire fraud and money laundering.

The most serious charges carry up to 20 years in prison. O’Connor is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23, according to a Justice Department press release.

In July 2021, Graham Ivan Clark, a Florida teenager alleged to be the ringleader of a hacking group, was sentenced.

Clark, who was just 17 at the time of the indictment, was sentenced to the maximum sentence allowed under Florida’s Juvenile Offenders Act.

