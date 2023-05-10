Hundreds of US troops will arrive at the border today as migrant anxiety mounts before Title 42 expires





El Paso, Texas CNN

Hundreds of U.S. troops are set to begin a new mission along the southern border on Wednesday as officials and a surge of migrants prepare for the unknown after a Trump-era border restriction expired Thursday night.

We’re preparing for the unknown because we don’t know who’s coming, or their families, or their single adults, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said. The mayor visited the nearby city of Juarez, Mexico on Wednesday and estimated that 5,000 to 10,000 people were waiting to cross the border.

Laredo Mayor Victor Trevino told CNN on Wednesday that his South Texas border town is preparing for the end of pandemic restrictions as if it were a hurricane to come. Laredo expects migrants to be transferred from overcrowded processing centers in Brownsville and El Paso, Trevino said.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, however, played down the influx of migrants, telling reporters on Wednesday that the surge after the 42 title was lifted occurred in the past five to six days.

Ortiz acknowledged an unprecedented level of migrants making their way and the strain on the system, but said there would be no free for all along the border.

Still, some 550 troops, mostly from the military, will support U.S. Customs and Border Protection by patrolling the border and performing data entry and warehouse support, the U.S. Northern Command spokesman said. , John Cornelio.

Another 950 troops, mostly Marines and Army, will arrive by the end of the month, Cornelio said.

Immigration officials are already dealing with a surge of migrants, even before the expiration of Title 42, a 2020 policy that allowed US authorities to quickly deport migrants encountered at the southern border, with few exceptions, apparently to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Federal authorities have warned that the policies’ expiration at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday could further increase the number of migrants trying to enter the United States and intensify an already difficult humanitarian crisis on the southern border.

In pictures: the outbreak at the US-Mexico border

The latest border crisis has had repercussions across the country: troops are deployed in border towns swamped with desperate migrants anticipating the end of Title 42; states and municipalities far from the southern border are preparing for an influx of new arrivals; and political tensions are mounting over an immigration system that has long been broken and faces one of its biggest challenges yet.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas touted the effectiveness of the administration’s efforts to stem the flow of migrants at the border and criticized Congress for failing to fix a broken immigration system. . He also pointed out that the end of Title 42 does not mean that our border is open.

Even after nearly two years of preparation, we expect to see a large number of encounters on our southern border in the days and weeks following May 11, he said.

This places incredible pressure on our staff, our facilities and our communities, with whom we work closely. Our plan will produce results, but it will take time for these results to be fully realized, and it is essential that we all take this into account.

The expiration of Title 42 does not signal an open border but rather means harsher consequences (under Title 8) for people who cross the border illegally, the secretary said.

When Title 42 is lifted, US officials will rely more on the decades-old Title 8, under which migrants could face more serious consequences for crossing the border illegally, such as being barred from entering. in the United States for at least five years, they said. Asylum seekers who cross the border without first seeking asylum could be deported under Title 8.

While Title 8 carries more legal ramifications, especially for those caught a second time, processing times under this authority take longer than Title 42 evictions and could strain already limited resources.

Mayorkas said the department sends personnel to the border, including 1,400 DHS personnel, 1,000 processing coordinators and 1,500 other Department of Defense personnel.

Agents from the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Marshals Service, among other federal agencies, are expected to be deployed to assist border officials, two Homeland Security officials told CNN.

Crowds of migrants released on humanitarian parole gathered outside the offices of the nonprofit Team Brownsville in Texas on Wednesday. They included migrants from China, Venezuela and Central American countries who clutched blue bags containing personal effects and kraft paper envelopes containing immigration documents.

The Brownsville team processed 844 migrants on Tuesday, including 30 children, and is operating at full capacity, according to volunteer coordinator Andrea Rudnik. The nonprofit has been receiving 800 to 1,000 asylum seekers a day for the past two weeks, she said.

We have to find space and be ready to have enough water, food and other things people need when they get here, she said.

A Venezuelan migrant told CNN on Wednesday that he arrived with his family in Brownsville nearly a week ago and lost track of them while being processed by immigration authorities.

The migrant, who asked that only his first name, William, be used, said he was separated from his wife and two children and had been unable to locate them.

William said the end of pandemic-era immigration restrictions is the reason I have now come to the US border.

An estimated 155,000 migrants are in shelters and on the streets in northern Mexican states bordering the United States, according to a source familiar with federal estimates.

Federal agents responding to a surge of migrants in El Paso over the past week relied on migrants there on Tuesday to turn themselves in to immigration authorities.

Officers handed out leaflets to those living on the sidewalks outside a church asking them to come to a Customs and Border Protection enforcement center for processing. The flyers informed recipients that they would be processed by CBP officers and placed on the correct immigration track.

More than 900 migrants have turned themselves in to immigration authorities since the flyers were released, according to Anthony Scott Good, U.S. Border Patrol area chief in El Paso.

Most of those people have received summonses and some are still being processed, Good said.

Some migrants outside the church were too scared to surrender to authorities and didn’t know what would happen next, they told CNN.

We heard that we were going to be deported that our papers are not good, said Nelson Pirela, a migrant from Venezuela. We heard that immigration was coming and we had to surrender.

Many head to the United States on long and dangerous treks in hopes of finding a better and safer life for their families. According to experts, people immigrate to escape violence, for economic opportunities or to reunite with family members.

Like many others, we seek a better way of life. We were looking for safety to go out on the streets, migrant Marcela Aguilar told CNN affiliate KGTV in San Diego.

As the expiration of Title 42 looms, US officials have said they are ready for what is to come.

Officials are working closely with humanitarian nongovernmental organizations that support migrants and expand transportation contracts, a senior Biden administration official said.

We have moved some people laterally along the border to other parts of the border where there is more capacity, the official said.

Still, President Joe Biden acknowledged on Tuesday that the expiring policies and the expected influx of migrants are going to be chaotic for some time.

The administration is working to set up regional processing centers in countries through which migrants pass en route to the U.S. southern border so they can apply there to come to the United States, said President. It is not known when these centers will operate.

States and cities have also prepared for the expected increase: officials in Brownsville, Texas, are talking with bus operators and airlines about increased outbound service and with nongovernmental organizations about expanding space for migrants.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order on Tuesday allowing cities and the state to tap into more resources before Title 42 expires. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an emergency declaration, claiming that the city’s resources are now depleted and the existing facilities are full.

As New York grapples with a surge in migrant arrivals, Orangetown in Rockland County on Tuesday was granted a temporary restraining order to stop a city hotel from accepting 30 migrant men that the mayor’s office of New York was planning to send on Wednesday, city supervisor Teresa Kenny announced.

In recent days, Rockland County officials have criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams for not informing them of the city’s plans to bus migrants to that county. Sending voluntary migrants to hotels outside of New York is part of what Adams called a decompression strategy as the city’s accommodation space dries up and migrant arrivals increase.

On Wednesday, county officials said a court had issued a temporary restraining order against a proposed accommodation for migrants at a hotel in the hamlet of Orangeburg. Rockland is also seeking a restraining order against the city, claiming it lacks the authority to establish a refuge outside of its boundaries.

The New York City Legal Department declined to comment on the lawsuit. CNN contacted the office of the mayor of New York.

