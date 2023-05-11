UK government to scrap all EU law replacement plans by end of 2023 | political news





Ministers have scrapped their promise to replace all EU-era laws by the end of this year.

The Retained EU Law (REUL) bill was introduced by Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg with the intention of removing all EU law from the UK by the end of 2023 after the UK leaves the block in 2020.

Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the bill would repeal around 4,000 bills by the end of this year.

Latest: PMQ Fallout and Archbishop Criticizes Government’s Small Boat Plan

She acknowledged that there is a “risk of legal uncertainty” by automatically scrapping the law by the end of 2023.

Ms Badenoch said it was “more than fighting a deadline” and that instead of looking for laws that need to be preserved, the government will keep existing ones and find ones that can be removed without causing problems.

“Over the past year, the Whitehall Department has been working hard to identify retained EU legislation to preserve, reform or withdraw,” she told Parliament in a written statement.

“However, the risk of legal uncertainty due to the identification of more and more REULs and the disappearance of instruments created under EU law suggests that the program is more focused on preserving EU law to reduce legal risks rather than prioritizing meaningful reform. It became clear.

“That’s why today I’m proposing a new approach. One that allows ministers and officials to focus more on REUL reform and get it done faster.”

Read more: Sunak makes five commitments to economy, health and immigration.

Image: Jacob Rees-Mogg says Rishi Sunak broke his promise.

The move is likely to infuriate Conservative Brexitists who wanted to withdraw Britain from EU influence, but it will be welcomed by critics who warned the project was unviable and important rules would be scrapped without proper scrutiny.

Animal charity RSPCA called the initiative a “big win” for animals as it helped eliminate 44 animal welfare laws introduced while the UK was in the EU, including a ban on battery hens and the import of meat produced with growth stimulants. said.

“It’s a humiliating U-turn from a weak and fractured government with no clue on how to grow the economy, protect workers, support businesses or build a better UK outside the EU,” said Labor Cabinet Secretary Jenny Chapman.

Rees-Mogg, who initiated the bill to repeal the EU law, accused Rishi Sunak of breaking his promise.

“Unfortunately, the Prime Minister broke his own promise, not EU law,” said the former business secretary.

Instead of reviewing or appealing all EU legislation “in the first 100 days”, he added, “it was decided to retain almost 90% of the EU legislation in force”.

“This is an acknowledgment of administrative failure, Whitehall’s inability to do what is needed, and the ministers’ inability to push through their departments.

“Unfortunately, ‘The Blob’ won and the Prime Minister broke his promise.”

During Sunak’s leadership campaign last summer, he released a video showing a pile of documents marked “EU legislation” being passed through a shredder.

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will review or repeal post-Brexit EU law within 100 days of taking office,” the video said.

“A total of 2,400 people.

“Keep Brexit safe. Vote for Rishi Sunak today.”

European skeptics were told last month that plans to repeal the law had changed.

Image: The RSPCA said the bill could do away with animal welfare laws.

The Liberal Democrats said the government had dug a hole for itself by reversing its plan.

“The Conservative government has dug a hole for itself with this retained EU law bill. They may have stopped digging, but they are still in the hole,” said Lord Fox, who is leading the bill in the House of Lords.

“In their desperate attempts to avoid this legislation turning into chaos, they still leave a lot of uncertainty. The public and businesses alike should be able to continue without constantly worrying about the many instabilities in our laws.”

He said the Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to eliminate “as much of this uncertainty as possible” and work to “maintain our environmental protections, food standards and employment protections”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-government-scraps-plan-to-replace-all-eu-laws-by-the-end-of-2023-12877854 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos