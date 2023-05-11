Oil drops 1% after US data points to further rate hikes





U.S. consumer price index for April shows high inflation U.S. crude oil inventories pile up after SPR release, exports drop

May 10 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell more than a dollar a barrel on Wednesday, ending a three-day rally, as economic data suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates further.

Brent crude fell $1.03, or 1.3%, to settle at $76.41 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.15, or 1 .6%, to $72.56 a barrel.

Consumer prices in the United States rose in April, potentially increasing the likelihood that the Fed will maintain higher interest rates. Rising global interest rates have weighed on oil prices in recent months as traders worried about the recession.

“Oil prices have been depressed by economic growth fears related to the banking crisis and normal seasonal weakness in the spring as demand for energy moderates,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management. .

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 3 million barrels last week due to further release of domestic reserves and lower exports, the Energy Information Administration said.

The government report confirmed industry data released late Tuesday that had shown an unexpected rise, which weighed on prices for most of Wednesday’s session.[APIS}[API/S}[APIS}[API/S}

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a crude drawdown of 900,000 barrels.

The surprising build-up of crude oil inventories in the United States, along with falling crude oil imports and weaker Chinese export growth in April, heightened concerns about global oil demand.

The decline in crude prices, however, was limited by a surge in gasoline demand in the United States ahead of the summer driving season.

U.S. gasoline inventories fell 3.2 million barrels last week, well above analysts’ forecast of 1.2 million barrels. Distillate stocks also fell, according to EIA data.

RBOB gasoline futures rose 0.7% to $2.50 a gallon, while ULSD futures were unchanged.

“We expect oil prices to hover between $75 and $95 in 2023 based on fundamental supply and demand and oil to recover heading into the summer driving season,” Hatfield said.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Sonali Paul

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Shariq Khan

Thomson Reuters

Shariq reports on energy markets with a focus on US physical refined commodities and global oil financial markets. He is a regular contributor to energy sector mergers and acquisitions and corporate moves at major shale companies, including oil majors and major oil-focused private equity firms. He was named Reuters Journalist of the Year 2020 for his exclusive coverage of mass layoffs and bankruptcies in the shale play at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shariq is a journalism graduate and has six years of experience in equities and energy markets. Contact: 918884014512

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-prices-edge-lower-after-surprise-build-us-crude-gasoline-stockpiles-2023-05-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos