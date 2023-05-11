Uber introduces flight bookings in the UK as a test for other markets





Uber is launching a new flight booking tool for UK customers as part of the company’s broader efforts to expand into other travel markets. Canada-based travel companies Hopper and Uber announced Wednesday a partnership to sell domestic and international flights through their ride-sharing app.

As reported by The Financial Times, Uber has already introduced a flight-booking app for select UK users and plans to make the tool more widely available throughout the region in the coming weeks. Andrew Brem, general manager of Uber in the UK, told the publication that this is the latest and most ambitious step the company has taken to create a one-stop shop for booking all your travel needs in the so-called travel superapp. , if you want.

Ubers flight booking system is easy to navigate if you have ever used alternative platforms like Kayak or Expedia. Image: Uber/Hopper

In the UK, Uber is already allowing users to add train, boat and bus bookings through partnerships with Eurostar, Thames Clippers, Omio, National Rail, National Express and Megabus. Brem said train bookings have proven incredibly popular so far, claiming that the number of bookings has increased by 40% each month since launching the feature in August of last year. Brem did not reveal how many tickets were actually sold through the service.

Hopper says Uber customers can book flights just as they would on most travel platforms, by entering travel details, destination and dates to find the flight they want. For major airlines, users can also select seats and pay directly within the Uber app.

The Financial Times reports that Uber may consider taking a small commission from each sale and adding an additional commission to future flight bookings. Encouraging users to book other travel itineraries through the Uber app could also benefit major ridesharing businesses. 40% of Uber trips in the UK start or end around transport hubs such as train stations. The company claims that airport travel accounts for 15% of all travel. Total Total Reservation.

The UK has an extensive public transport network and is one of Uber’s largest markets outside the US, making it an ideal guinea pig to test out the company’s expansion into other travel markets. The country was one of the first to receive in-app transit schedules and routes in 2019. Brem confirmed that Uber hopes to build out its core business and expand bookings for other types of travel, such as flights, to more countries in the future, but the company currently has no firm plans.

