Large number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin





CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) The Biden administration will begin Thursday denying asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they have passed through. This marks a fundamental shift in immigration policy as the United States prepares for the end of a key pandemic restriction.

Asylum seekers showed up in large numbers at the border ahead of the end of this week of the use of a restriction known as Title 42. The rule allowed the government to quickly deport migrants to Mexico. U.S. officials have warned of tough days ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic-related program expires this week.

The rule announced on Wednesday is part of new measures intended to crack down on illegal border crossings while creating new legal pathways. Families crossing the border will face curfews and surveillance; the head of household will wear an ankle bracelet as their cases will be heard within 30 days.

But there is also a plan to open 100 regional migration centers across the western hemisphere and grant humanitarian parole to 30,000 people a month to enter the country from four countries. US officials have detailed measures they have taken, including increasing deportation flights, as they prepare for what many expect to be a substantial increase in migrants at the US-Mexico border. .

Our plan will produce results, but it will take time for those results to be fully realized, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned.

Many migrants, spurred on by fears it will soon become harder to stay in the United States, were trying to cross before Title 42 expired and the new rule will come into effect late Thursday.

Under Title 42, border officials have turned people back quickly and they have done so 2.8 million times since March 2020. But after restrictions expired on Thursday, migrants caught crossing illegally will not be not allowed to return for five years. They may face criminal charges if they do.

At the Rio Grande de Matamoros on Wednesday, migrants arrived regularly. Many stripped naked before descending the steep bank grabbing plastic bags full of clothes. They waded slowly through the river as more migrants arrived, some crossing themselves before following the line across the flowing border. A family swaddled a tiny baby in an open suitcase. One man held it over his head while another waded beside him as a precaution. Other children climbed on the shoulders. On the American side, they climbed the bank, stopping to change into dry clothes, before carefully making their way through the rows of accordion barbed wire.

In Ciudad Juarez, migrants arrived this week in small groups by train or bus, leaving daily to reach US authorities.

Fran Tovar, a 30-year-old Venezuelan electrician who left two children behind to try to reach the United States, was deported from the United States on his first attempt. He would try again 24 hours later, aiming to cross before the use of title 42 expired.

There is fear and anguish, Tovar said on Wednesday, adding that he spent three months in Juarez trying to get an appointment through an app the US has encouraged migrants to use. to present themselves at a border entry point and request admission.

About 10,000 people were apprehended by Border Patrol on Tuesday, among the largest apprehensions in a single day, according to a US official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press under cover of anonymity. More than 27,000 people were in custody. The number of detentions varies depending on whether migrants are released or deported, but in March 8,600 people were detained by Border Patrol.

Miguel Meza, migrant programs manager for Catholic Relief Services, which has 26 migrant shelters across Mexico, estimated that about 55,000 migrants were in border towns across from the United States on Wednesday. Shelter space is saturated, he said, and migrants are pouring into the areas around them.

The measure announced Wednesday is a key part of the US strategy to tackle border crossings that have reached unprecedented heights even with Title 42 in effect. While stopping short of a total ban, it imposes severe limitations on asylum for those crossing illegally who have not first sought a legal route. It includes exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone. It was first announced in February.

A federal appeals court blocked similar but tougher measures by then-President Donald Trump from taking effect in 2019.

Human rights groups have said they plan to press charges soon.

This rule will subject people to serious harm, said Katrina Eiland, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union.

She said that would result in stranded migrants in northern Mexico. She said the rule was based on the idea that migrants could seek protection in another country or get an appointment online to seek asylum in the United States. She said both of these options posed serious problems.

US officials have also said they plan to open regional hubs across the hemisphere, where migrants can apply to travel to the United States, Canada or Spain. Two hubs were previously announced in Guatemala and Colombia. It is unclear where the other locations would be. Administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing border plans that were not yet public.

Most people who travel to the US-Mexico border are fleeing persecution or poverty in their home country. Migrants and groups working with them have noted the whirlwind of rumors and misinformation from smugglers that makes it difficult for migrants to figure out what to do.

In Matamoros, Carmen Josefina Characo Lopez said she arrived more than a month ago and tried to use the US government’s app to make an appointment to seek asylum.

People who have just arrived are starting to hear the stories of others who have been here longer and they are starting to get alarmed. Oh, you’ve been here four months. Well, I’ve just arrived and I’m going to cross. And therein lies the dilemma, she says.

Long reported from Washington and Lee from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Rebecca Santana in Washington; Gerardo Carrillo in Reynosa, Mexico; and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

