First baby born using DNA from three people: UK | science and technology news





Most of the DNA comes from the child’s two parents, but about 0.1% comes from different women.

Britain’s fertility regulator confirmed the birth of Britain’s first baby, created using an technique that combined the DNA of three people, on Wednesday.

The UK’s Human Fertility and Embryology Authority said fewer than five babies were born this way in the UK, but did not provide further details to protect family identities. The news was first reported by The Guardian newspaper.

In 2015, the UK became the first country in the world to adopt specifically regulating measures to prevent women with defective mitochondria (the source of energy for cells) from passing them on to their babies.

Genetic defects can cause diseases such as muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, heart problems and intellectual disability. About 1 in 200 children in the UK are born with a mitochondrial disorder. To date, 32 patients have been approved for such treatment.

In women with defective mitochondria, scientists take genetic material from an egg or embryo and then implant it into a donor egg or an embryo that still has healthy mitochondria but has had the rest of the core DNA removed.

An embryologist works on petri dishes at the Create Health fertility clinic in South London. [File: Sang Tan/AP]

The fertilized embryo is transferred to the mother’s uterus. The genetic material from donated eggs makes up less than 1% of children born with this technology.

Mitochondrial donation therapy offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial disease the possibility of a healthy child, the UK Reproductive Regulatory Authority said in a statement Wednesday.

The agency said it was still in the early stages, but it hoped the scientists involved at the University of Newcastle would release treatment details soon.

The UK requires that all women receiving treatment be approved by the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority.

The regulator said to be eligible, the family member must have no other options available to avoid passing on the genetic disease.

Many critics have opposed artificial reproductive technology, arguing that there are other ways people can avoid passing the disease on to their offspring, such as egg donation or screening, and that the methods are still unsafe.

In the CECOS Reproductive Biology laboratory at Tenon Hospital in Paris, France, a medical technician prepares embryo and sperm samples for freezing. [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

Others warn that modifying the genetic code in this way can be a slippery slope that will eventually lead to designer babies for parents who want to avoid genetic diseases and want children who are tall, strong, smart, or have special aesthetic traits.

Robin Lovell-Badge, a stem cell expert at the Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical research center in London, said monitoring the baby’s future development would be important.

It would be interesting to know how well [mitochondrial donation] The technology worked on a practical level, including making sure the baby doesn’t have mitochondrial disease and is at risk of problems later in life, he said in a statement.

European scientists published a study earlier this year showing that a small number of abnormal mitochondria, which are inevitably passed on from a mother’s egg to a donor, can reproduce while the baby is in the womb, which can ultimately lead to genetic diseases. .

Lovell-Badge said the reasons for such problems are not yet understood and researchers must develop methods to reduce the risk.

US doctors announced in 2016 that they had given birth to the world’s first baby using mitochondrial donation technology, following treatment in Mexico.

