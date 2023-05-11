American man walks out of job interview, rescues baby in runaway stroller, then lands job | American News





Having experienced homelessness and unemployment for years, Ron Nessman was leaving a job interview at an Applebees restaurant in California when a baby in a stroller driving in the path of several cars caught his eye.

Nessman sprinted down the street, stopped the stroller, saved the child from harm and landed his first job in years to cap a story that interrupted a US news cycle dominated by headlines about massacres and the bitter partisan politics.

I didn’t even have time to think about it, Nessman told local news station KOVR-TV as he reflected on his actions, which many hailed as heroic. You just reacted.

KOVR-TV interviews Ron Nessman

Homeless for about eight years, Nessman reportedly lived with his sister for the past few months and needed work when he drove to a San Bernardino County Applebees to interview for a dishwasher job at the restaurant on May 1. Nessman had left the interview and was waiting on a bench outside when he spotted an extraordinary emergency.

A woman had pulled up in the driveway of a nearby car wash and loaded her great-nephew into a stroller when high winds blew the baby away from her. The woman chased the stroller but fell, and she struggled to get up as she watched helplessly as the baby rolled down a crowded street of motorists whether or not they were obeying a 40-mile (64 km) speed limit one hour .

Nessman immediately jumped off the bench, sprinted towards the stroller and stopped it with his right hand as it approached the nearest traffic lane, according to dramatic video captured by a surveillance camera at the washing machine. auto. He flipped the stroller over and began rolling it down the driveway as at least eight cars that didn’t seem to notice the scene passed by.

I said, you know, I get it! Nessman recounted telling KOVR that he saved the baby from being hit and hurt or worse by one of the incoming cars. Because I felt so bad for the lady. I have nephews and nieces. I can imagine something like this [happening].

Ron Nessman gives an interview to KOVR-TV. Photography: Still image from KOVR-TV video

I couldn’t have lived with myself if I hadn’t done anything, of course. I’m just happy to have made it and to have participated in it.

Video of Nessmans jumping in a vital action has circulated widely on social media. Nessman told California news station KNSD that relatives as far afield as Florida and Missouri had seen the footage.

In his interview with KOVR, Nessman said he began to find himself homeless after being deeply stricken with grief over the unexpected death of his girlfriend.

It was sudden and I didn’t want to do anything, Nessman said.

The former big-truck driver told the station he recently moved to the San Bernardino area to reconnect with his family.

KNSD reported on May 4 that Applebees then hired Nessman and his orientation was scheduled for the following day. He also reportedly received other job offers, including painting and driving heavy machinery.

I will win everything I get, so with that in mind, you know I appreciate the opportunity Applebees gave me,” Nessman told KNSD. It’s really cool.

