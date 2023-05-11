This 9-year-old player participated in the qualifications of the US Open. Here’s how she got away with it





By: Sean Zak May 10, 2023

Twitter.com/uswomensopen

Just us, or does the game keep getting younger? Even amateurs entering professional competitions are younger than ever.

Enter Bella Simoes, a Brazilian amateur from Lake Worth, Florida who is just 9 years old. Not double digits yet. Not in college yet. Nine years. Simoes was one of a record 2,107 participants who registered for the US Womens Open at Pebble Beach. His eldest: Kimberly Williams, 60 years old.

For those without an exemption, all qualifying opportunities are created equal in the pursuit of a US Open berth. Anyone with a handicap index of 2.4 or better can participate. So there is a little proof of how good Simoes was playing at such a young age. She won the world junior championship three years in a row.

Qualifying takes place over two rounds on the same day at 26 different venues around the world, and Simoes selected the qualifier at the Club at Mediterra, in Naples, Florida. She was treated with all the honour: the very first tee shot, not just the first tee shot of her qualifying, the first tee shot of the entire qualifying gauntlet, worldwide. So she was there at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, standing behind the tee box, cradling a bucket hat, ready for her presentation.

It’s the 7:15 a.m. tee time for hole No. 10, the starter said. First to play, from Brazil, Bella Simoes.

Yes, that’s good to say. She has a better swing than you. And me. And most of us. Simoes absolutely tears the ball up. She started playing golf at age 2 and playing tournaments at age 5. Maybe that’s why she looked so calm. And why his club-whirlwind is as tight as it gets. Following the news and opinions circulating in the pro ranks on the pace of play, we have no choice but to applaud how fast Simoes is taking it on. Fast golf seems to be the only type of golf she knows. From the moment the starter announced her name to the moment her ball took flight, only 22 seconds passed.

For Simoes to qualify for the Open, it would have taken something powerful just two forward players on the 69 field but that’s not the point here. Registering and participating in a qualification at the age of 9 is an achievement in itself. Simoes shot 82-85, but birdied the 7th hole on the first round and ended his day dropping a 20-footer with a small fist pump and a hug for his caddy and coach, Don Law. Afterwards, she posted about the experience on Instagram.

Dream come true, she writes. At 7:15 a.m. today I was the first to tee off at the US Open Qualifier 6,500 yards in a 36-hole single-day tournament to give my best and I got it. do. I had an amazing time in the most beautiful place. Thank you @theclubatmediterra @usga @uswomensopen @donlawgolfacademy @taylormadegolfand everyone who supports me

