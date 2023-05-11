Shell wins UK Supreme Court case over 2011 oil spill off the coast of Nigeria





[1/2] A Shell gas station logo is seen in South East London, England, on February 2, 2023. REUTERS/May James

Nigerians seeking to sue Shell over marine spills The Supreme Court ruled that legal action was started too late. Courts have ruled against Shell in other Nigerian cases.

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) – The UK Supreme Court ruled on Sunday that it was too late for Nigerian claimants to sue two SHEL.L subsidiaries over a 2011 offshore oil spill. coastal areas where they live.

The case was one of a series of legal battles Shell has fought in London courts against residents of Nigeria’s oil-producing Niger Delta, an area ravaged by pollution, disputes and corruption related to the oil and gas industry.

The action occurred on December 20, 2011, when approximately 40,000 barrels of crude oil leaked during the loading of a tanker from Shell’s huge Bonga oil field, 120 km off the Delta coast.

27,800 individuals and 457 communities tried to sue Shell. As a result, he said, the slicks polluted land and waterways and damaged agriculture, fishing, drinking water, mangrove forests and religious temples.

However, a panel of five Supreme Court Justices unanimously upheld the rulings of the two lower courts, which brought the case after a six-year statutory time limit to act.

Claimants’ attorneys contended that the continued consequences of the contamination represented a “continuous nuisance”, a sort of civil tort, meaning the time limit did not apply.

In ruling, Judge Andrew Burrows said, “The Supreme Court dismisses Claimants’ submissions. There was no continuing issue in this case.”

Shell challenged claimants’ claims, saying that the Bonga spill did not affect the shoreline. Because the court only wanted to decide on the legal issues of high seas, it did not rule on the disputed facts.

Although only two Nigerian citizens were appellants in the Supreme Court case, the ruling would apply to thousands of other claimants.

Shell said the Supreme Court ruling ended all legal claims in British courts related to the leak.

A Shell spokesperson said: “The 2011 Bonga spill was very unfortunate but was quickly contained and cleaned up offshore.”

The Nigerian appellant’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled against Shell in another case involving pollution in the Niger Delta. In February 2021, a group of 42,500 farmers and fishermen from the Ogale and Bille communities were allowed to sue Shell over the spill, and the case is currently going through the High Court.

In a separate case, Shell agreed to pay Delta’s Bodo community £55 million ($70 million) in compensation for two leaks after a protracted legal battle in London in 2015.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting: Estelle Shirbon Editing: Alexander Winning

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/shell-wins-uk-supreme-court-case-2011-oil-spill-off-nigerian-coast-2023-05-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos