US prosecutors look into short selling of bank stocks – source





NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) – Federal prosecutors in Washington are investigating short seller activity surrounding recent volatility in U.S. bank stocks sparked by the failure of three regional lenders since March, a source familiar with the matter said. .

Short sellers, traders who profit by betting stocks will fall, have come under scrutiny over the past week as government efforts to stabilize the sector have failed and investor fears regarding the health of regional lenders deepened.

Their activity around the banking crisis is an “area of ​​interest” to the Justice Department, which is looking for possible manipulations of the securities market, the person said.

Other regulators are also weighing potential market manipulation by short sellers, Reuters reported last week, but the previously unreported scrutiny by criminal prosecutors raises the stakes for potential wrongdoers.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler and California regulators said they were monitoring any potential misconduct.

The standard for launching a formal investigation is very high, and it’s unclear if prosecutors would ultimately press charges, the person said.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The KBW Regional Banking Index (.KRX) has fallen 24% since the day before regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank, the first lender to collapse, on March 10.

Short sellers arrange to borrow stocks they believe are overvalued and sell them back in the hope that if the price drops they can buy them back cheaper and pocket the difference.

They profited from the banking crisis, raking in $1.2 billion in paper profits in the first two days of May, according to data from analytics firm Ortex. A brief rebound in bank stocks on Friday reduced some of those negative bets.

Critics say short sellers hurt businesses, but short sellers and advocates say they act as a major check on public companies.

The American Bankers Association last week urged the SEC to investigate “significant” short sales of bank stocks that “did not appear to reflect the financial condition of the issuers”, including some that followed reports of favorable profits, the group wrote.

“We have also observed widespread engagement on social media regarding the health of various banks and the industry at large, which appears disconnected from underlying financial realities,” he added.

Since at least 2021, the Department of Justice and the SEC have been investigating potential manipulation by short sellers and hedge funds around the publication of negative research reports.

The source did not say whether the latest interest in bank stocks was related to this pre-existing investigation.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; edited by Michelle Price and Sonali Paul

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/us-prosecutors-look-short-selling-bank-shares-source-2023-05-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos