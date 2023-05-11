Capgemini Bag 37M UK Border Technology Contract The Register





The UK Home Office has awarded Capgemini a $37 million ($46.6 million) technology contract for Borders and Immigration Management as the service works to recover from past failures.

A French outsourcing and IT services business won a “Build, Run and Monitor Applications” contract from the UK Border Agency’s DevOps platform.

The application is “used to transact with the home office”. According to the procurement, Capgemini will provide “a robust architecture, engineering leadership capabilities, infrastructure consolidation, continuous drive of tooling/process innovation, continuous exploration of industry improvements, improved operational efficiencies and reduced costs, secure network perimeter control, and integration with third parties.” expected. Recently published notices.

The Interior Department will hope the service can bounce back from past failures. The 2020 Office of Auditors (NAO) found that between 2014 and 2019, the Department did not achieve value for money compared to its plans to deliver digital services in border programs.

“As a result of both internal and external factors, the department did not deliver the program until the original timetable in March 2019, and only one of the program’s three planned systems (border crossings) was actually operational. These difficulties meant: has had to continue using a legacy system that is increasingly expensive and difficult to maintain and has delayed its goal of providing British Border Guard officers with better information to make decisions about people crossing the border,” the UK Public Expenditure Watch said.

However, the Department of Interior’s decision to reset the program in 2019 “provided a clearer focus and a more realistic delivery plan.” NAO said the three-year program extension strengthened its governance, leadership and delivery capabilities, even at a cost of $173 million ($218 million) to taxpayers.

Under the new contract, Capgemini will work for the Border and Immigration platform, Environment Build Support Administration (EBSA). In September 2020, the Department of the Interior praised the DevOps approach to the platform.

With this platform, “our technical staff can start working quickly and be more productive without having to develop a custom environment,” said Will McGeehin, Director of Software Engineering at Home Office.

“Platforms are forming a key component of the future of DevOps. They also provide a central point for the Dev and Ops realms to collaborate.”

DevOps may have played a huge role in software development for over a decade, but perhaps its moment is starting to pass.

As Prime Video’s Amazon case study demonstrates, the team saved money by moving from a microservices architecture to a monolithic one, avoiding costly services like AWS Step Functions and Lambda serverless functions.

