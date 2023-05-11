Parts of Britain hit by hail storm amid weather alerts for UK | england weather





With yellow weather warnings in effect for the UK until 10pm, parts of the UK suffered from hailstorms accompanied by heavy rain and thunder.

Basingstoke was hit by fierce hail on Tuesday. One resident described his worries about his car being damaged by the storm while Somerset experienced rain of different magnitudes.

A thunderstorm warning covering southern England, East Anglia and parts of the Midlands is in place, along with a flood warning for England.

George Dibley, a Basingstoke resident who works in public affairs, told the PA News Agency: It was crazy to see and hear. It felt like someone was knocking on our window.

The 24-year-old added. At one point I was worried that a larger hailstone might damage the car, but luckily it only lasted a few minutes.

Meanwhile, a creek flooded Somerset’s gardens due to heavy rains. Bathealton’s Val Coots posted the video on Twitter and told PA: After prolonged heavy rains, usually twice a year, the creek breaks its levees quite regularly.

Today was really unbelievably different in scale, but the creek was about a foot above the height of the garden, and entire parts on either side were completely submerged.

You can see what looks normal in one of the tweets. The house is much higher, so it’s not dangerous.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said:

In fact, thunderstorm warnings have been issued across the Southeast through Tuesday evening. Therefore, a major eruption could occur over the next few hours through Tuesday evening before the risk is mitigated.

For the time being, we are seeing a lively situation across the south and east. will be alleviated.

She added that the risk of thunder and hail lingers through Wednesday and Thursday.

Back on Friday, Nasir said: Heavy rains are possible in the south. Other areas will be mostly dry and cloudy, but brighter skies will emerge on Saturday.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said parts of the yellow warning zone could see more than 40ml of rain in three hours.

He said there was a low pressure approaching north-west Scotland on Wednesday, which would introduce more wet weather, particularly in western Scotland and Northern Ireland for a while.

Extensive showers are possible on Thursday, some of which can be quite heavy in nature for a while. Generally, Friday is a dry day for many, but mostly cloudy for many.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/09/parts-of-england-battered-by-hailstorms-amid-weather-warning-for-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos