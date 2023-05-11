Why chaos threatens at the US-Mexico border





Since March 2020, migrants trying to cross the southwestern border of the Americas have been deported nearly 2.8 million times using Title 42, a measure inspired by the pandemic. No wonder President Joe Biden is prepared for chaotic scenes when politics ends on May 11. It sent 1,500 troops to the border to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers. Several Texas border towns, including El Paso and Laredo, facing an influx of migrants to process, have already declared states of emergency. The outcome will be hard on migrants and, as long as their numbers remain high, politically miserable for Mr Biden.

Title 42 allowed CBP to quickly process and deport migrants for public health reasons, either to their own country or, in some cases, to Mexico, which had agreed to take back some nationalities as well as its own. Mr Biden first tried to end Title 42 in April 2022, but wrangling in Republican-led state courts, which have focused on border security, has kept him alive so far. The regime that will replace him is an extension of a stick-and-carrot approach that America has been testing since late last year: expanding legal avenues while cracking down on those who don’t use them.

America will continue a policy, which dates back to January, of letting in up to 30,000 asylum seekers a month in total from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela if they apply through CBP One , an application, rather than crossing illegally (this is a tiny fraction of those hoping to enter). In total, up to 100,000 people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras will also be required to undergo a family reunification process. Title 8, the normal immigration law, will replace Title 42. It’s a bigger stick. Anyone attempting to enter America illegally will be barred from applying for entry for five years. Under Title 42, migrants could attempt to cross multiple times; now they could face felony charges for trying to reenter.

The Americas plan relies on Mexico’s willingness to take back migrants from certain countries with which the Americas’ diplomatic relations are so bad that there are no deportation flights. This is a vulnerability, notes Theresa Cardinal Brown of the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank in Washington, DC. Relations with Mexico have not been helped by belligerent comments from the Drug Enforcement Administration and some Republicans, who blame Mexico for America’s opioid crisis because Mexican gangs are smuggling fentanyl from the other side of the border.

Friction has seeped into cooperation on migration. The political cost of being seen doing the Americas’ dirty work is mounting, says a Mexican official. President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has been thinking twice since the head of Mexico’s immigration agency, a close ally, was charged in April with negligence in a fire at a migrant detention center in northern Mexico , in which 40 people died. On the ground, few Mexican agents want to find themselves in the same position, so many simply wave at migrants en route north rather than detain them. It was not until May 2, nine days before the end of Title 42, that Mexico agreed to continue taking over under Title 8 the same nationalities it had accepted under Title 42.

Migration policy experts praise Mr. Bidens’ package as the best in years. But the absolute numbers risk swallowing it up. A record number of people are trying to migrate. Border arrests have increased sixfold since 2018, reaching 2.4 million last year. The combination of legal avenues and stiff penalties has so far not been as dissuasive as the administration hoped. The number of Venezuelans caught crossing the border illegally dropped between October last year, when the legal route was opened to them, and February 2023, but has since risen.

Even where encounters with migrants have declined, it is not because people have stayed home; they are rather in limbo elsewhere in the region. Thousands of people are waiting in northern Mexico to try their luck once Title 42 is over. The Biden administration estimates that up to 13,000 people a day will seek asylum.

From this perspective, the United States is also trying to tackle migration closer to the source. It plans to open regional treatment centers, starting with Guatemala and Colombia, to identify vulnerable people and present their options. In April, the administration announced a 60-day plan to combat people smuggling through the Darin Gap, a dangerous stretch of jungle between Colombia and Panama that migrants must cross on their way north. (More than 87,000 people, including Chinese and Indians, crossed there in the first three months of this year, compared to less than 14,000 in the same period last year.) But the plans are vague. And tackling the root causes in Central America, like the lack of jobs, will take years to bear fruit, if at all.

