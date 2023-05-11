UK Bans Wagner Group as Terrorist, Helps Ukrainians Sue | russia





The UK government’s impending decision to ban the Wagner mercenary group will speed up plans by Ukrainian refugees to sue the organization in British courts for up to $5 billion in damages, a lawyer who led the case told The Guardian.

Jason McKue said the British government had signaled that it was prepared to ban the group, which operates in Russia and parts of Africa, on the grounds that it is a terrorist group.

Britain imposed sanctions in March 2022 on the group’s head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the group itself in 2020, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which Wagner played a large role. British ministers, led by the Home Office, have been reviewing the disciplinary action for several months and were prepared for a highly critical report by a special commission on foreign affairs about the government’s lack of control over the Wagner phenomenon. The ban is a Ministerial decision based on criteria set out in the Terrorism Act 2000.

The French parliament voted on Tuesday to ban the group, a symbolic step to pressure the French government and the European Union to act.

A Europe-wide ban is likely to lead to action in the United States, where many senators are already supporting moves to make it increasingly difficult for the group to transport personnel and weapons. Earlier this year, the US sanctioned far more individual Wagner Group members and Wagner Group foundations than the UK.

McCue, Senior Partner at Jury and Partners and Director of Civil Society Law Program in Ukraine, McCue said: Terrorist organizations are invaluable in terms of the speed and cost of persuading a British judge.

We estimate that with the 180,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK a staggering $5 billion in damages, displacement and PTSD could be claimed. That money could be taken under existing international law from sanctioned Russian assets in the UK.

He added: A British designation would be welcome in and of itself, but if it led to a US designation, the US would have sharper teeth due to its ability to extrajudicially go after supporters of Wagner’s group. Anyone who provides material support to the organization, even if they are not citizens of the United States, is subject to prosecution in the United States.

McQ said it would seek additional civil suits in Canada, Israel, the United States and Europe, depending on the extent of the crowdfunding. He recently returned from Ukraine to discuss with the president’s office how to gather more evidence. This includes using the Ukrainian government’s DIYA app to contact more Ukrainians to file a lawsuit against Wagner.

“There is no doubt that Wagner was involved in terrorism in Ukraine, and the incident will show that Vladimir Putin paid the price for these acts of terrorism,” he said.

He said the UK designation itself would have a real impact on the Wagner Group’s operations. When you start specifying, you are stigmatizing. Many soldiers who serve in mercenary companies have spent their lives fighting terrorism all over the world. They wouldn’t want to work for a terrorist group. They also won’t want restrictions on their movements. What you create is to start terminating and undermining the very group and its operational activities.

McCue, who gave evidence to the still incomplete Special Committee on Foreign Relations investigation into the Wagner group, said he had no doubt that the group used terrorism methods. He said: You have close-targeted IEDs in violation of the Geneva Conventions, the assassination attempt on President Zelenskiy, the threat of chemical and biological weapons on the battlefield, war crimes, promotion of atrocities and terrorism, sanctions violations against war. machine.

If you need an example to prove otherwise, who other than terrorists would plant explosives around a nuclear facility? That’s the exact definition of terrorism.

Traditionally, bans by organizations have been made against multinational groups rather than groups linked to a recognized country.

The British government acknowledges that Wagner has links to the Russian government, but is not part of it. After cross-examination of the ministers, members of the foreign affairs commission got the impression that no one in the foreign ministry understood the importance of the Wagner group. They were also horrified by the waiver of sanctions by an official allowing a lawyer representing Prigozhin to travel to St. Petersburg to prepare a libel case against Eliot Higgins.

Reports of an impending British government ban first surfaced in February but were revived on Wednesday in The Times, which suggested a decision was imminent.

In Ukraine, Bahmut has been under Russian attack for more than nine months, leading repeated attempts by Wagner Group mercenaries to advance into what was once a city of 70,000.

Prigozhin said in a social media message on Monday that his forces had begun receiving the ammunition they needed to advance.

