How the defect could affect you DW 05/10/2023





What is the US debt ceiling and why does it matter?

The United States Congress first introduced the debt ceiling, the upper limit on the money the government could borrow in 1917. This measure meant that the government no longer needed the approval of lawmakers for each debt issued. The Public Debt Acts were later passed in 1939 and 1941.

Over the past seven decades, the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times, including in 2011 when the delay in agreeing to a new limit caused the United States to lose its coveted AAA credit rating, causing an increase in borrowing costs.

The current debt limit of $31.4 trillion ($28.6 trillion) was reached in January, but the Treasury Department has taken extraordinary steps to allow it to continue funding government operations.

The next key deadline of early June is fast approaching, when Congress must raise the ceiling again or the US government could start running out of money and default on its debt.

A fierce standoff is underway between Democrats and Republicans, who want the White House to agree to sweeping public spending cuts and other reforms.

Top Republican leaders met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to try to resolve the dispute, but talks broke down without a major breakthrough.

A default by the world’s largest economy would likely lead to a global recession.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Sunday that the standoff was in fact “a gun in the head of the American people and the American economy”.

She said “financial and economic chaos would ensue” from any failure to raise the debt ceiling.

Last week, the Treasury Department predicted that the US government would start running out of funds as early as June 1, a move that would have far-reaching consequences for the US and global economy.

The lack of funds would force the US Treasury to prioritize spending so that debt payments and interest payments are made first.

This could mean delays in paying salaries for tens of millions of public sector workers, including teachers.

Social Security payments and health care subsidies for elderly and vulnerable Americans, including veterans, could also be suspended.

While any nonpayment of debt is likely to be temporary, an analysis from Biden’s economic advisers warned that even a “brief” default would cost the US economy 500,000 jobs.

They believe a “prolonged” default would plummet GDP by 6% with the loss of tens of thousands of businesses and some 8.3 million jobs, almost as much as in the 2008 financial crisis.

In the worst case, the United States would have to stop borrowing altogether by July or August, which would send new shock waves through global financial markets.

Investors would then question the value of US bonds, which are considered among the safest investments and serve as building blocks for the global financial system.

A default could severely weaken global trade and tip the rest of the world into a deep recession.

A more serious default would cause the US dollar to fall sharply, causing wild exchange rate fluctuations and a spike in oil and other commodity prices.

Global inflation may well rise again and supply chain issues, which have held back trade following the COVID-19 pandemic, may worsen due to lack of confidence in the financial system.

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet with Biden on Tuesday to try to break the deadlock over the debt ceiling What are the main sticking points?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party refuse to raise the debt ceiling without drastic budget cuts.

The Republican-led House in late April voted cuts worth about $4.8 trillion in a budget bill that would eliminate tax breaks for clean energy investments and reverse Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt.

However, the legislation has no chance of passing the Senate, with its Democratic majority.

Biden has so far refused to negotiate, saying the debt ceiling should be raised without conditions and then he will discuss possible budget cuts.

The US president wants Republicans to publicly commit that the United States will not default and can continue to pay all of its bills with the ability to continue borrowing.

During Biden’s tenure as vice president in 2011, the Obama administration was forced to make painful concessions to Republicans in an attempt to avoid a default and the US president is keen to avoid a repeat of that fall.

Biden’s budget plan would cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over a decade, mostly through tax increases on the wealthy, something Republicans are unlikely to accept.

After Tuesday’s fruitless talks between Biden and top Republican and Democratic leaders, McCarthy estimated the two sides had just two weeks to reach a deal that could then be passed by Congress.

Some analysts, however, still believe that the expiry of the debt ceiling will be pushed back to September 30 to avoid the immediate risk of default.

What else could Biden do?

The president could, in theory, invoke the 14th Amendment of the American Constitution which stipulates that “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law,…shall not be questioned”.

Some analysts believe Biden can argue that he has a constitutional duty to avoid defaults and therefore can exceed the debt ceiling to pursue spending that Congress has already approved.

However, the move would almost certainly lead to protracted legal wrangling, which could disrupt financial markets.

Republicans have warned that Biden cannot act unilaterally and that the solution must go through Congress.

This week, a union of public sector workers sued Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Biden to argue they are constitutionally obligated to disregard the debt ceiling.

The lawsuit tries to ensure that workers are not penalized while debt payments are given priority in the event of default.

Edited by: Ashutosh Pandey

