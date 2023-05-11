Eastern District of New York | Congressman George Santos charged with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and misrepresentation





CENTRAL ISLIP, NY A 13-count indictment was unsealed today in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging George Anthony Devolder Santos, better known as George Santos, a U.S. Congressman representing New York’s Third District, with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of misrepresentation to the House of Representatives.

The indictment was returned under seal yesterday by a federal grand jury sitting in Central Islip, New York. Santos was arrested this morning and will be arraigned this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Bureau (FBI) and Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced the charges.

This indictment seeks to hold Santos responsible for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations, the U.S. peace attorney said. Taken together, the indictment allegations accuse Santos of relying on repeated dishonesty and deceit to ascend the halls of Congress and enrich himself. He used political contributions to line his pockets, illegally applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives. My Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively root out corruption and insider trading from public institutions in our communities and hold public officials accountable to the voters who elected them.

The Criminal Divisions Public Integrity Section is committed to rooting out fraud and corruption, especially when committed by our elected officials, said Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Ministry of Justice. As alleged, Santos engaged in criminal conduct intended to deceive and defraud the American public. As this indictment reflects, the Department of Justice will hold accountable anyone who engages in such criminality.

As today’s enforcement action demonstrates, the FBI remains committed to holding everyone equally accountable under the law. As we claim, Congressman Santos committed federal crimes, and he will now be forced to face the consequences of his actions. I want to commend the diligent efforts of the investigation and prosecution teams in this case, FBI Deputy Director Driscoll said.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, George Santos reportedly applied for and received unemployment benefits while employed and running for Congress, District Attorney Donnelly said. As noted in the indictment, the defendants’ alleged behavior continued during his second run for Congress when he pocketed campaign contributions and used the money to pay off personal debts and purchase clothing. creators. This indictment is the result of a long collaboration between law enforcement, and I thank our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice, and Federal Bureau of Investigation for their dedication to rooting out corruption. public.

Mr. Peace also thanked the US Department of Labor, the Office of the Inspector General, the New York State Department of Labor (NYS DOL) and the Queens County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance.

As alleged in the indictment, Santos, who was elected to Congress last November and sworn in as the U.S. Representative for New York’s Third Congressional District on January 7, 2023, engaged in multiple schemes fraudulent.

Fraudulent scheme for soliciting political contributions

As of September 2022, during his successful campaign for Congress, Santos operated a limited liability company (Company #1) through which he allegedly defrauded potential political supporters. Santos hired a Queens-based political consultant (person #1) to communicate with potential donors on Santoss’ behalf. Santos allegedly ordered the No. 1 person to falsely tell donors that, among other things, their money would be used to help elect Santos to the House, including buying TV ads. Based on these misrepresentations, two contributors (Contributor #1 and Contributor #2) each transferred $25,000 to the bank account of Company #1, which Santos controlled.

As alleged in the indictment, shortly after the funds were received in Company #1’s bank account, the money was transferred to personal Santoss bank accounts in one case, laundered via two Santoss personal accounts. Santos allegedly then used much of that money for personal expenses. Among other things, Santos allegedly used the funds to make personal purchases (including designer clothes), withdraw cash, settle personal debts, and transfer money to associates.

Unemployment insurance fraud scheme

Beginning around February 2020, Santos was employed as a regional manager of a Florida-based investment firm (#1 investment firm), where he earned an annual salary of around $120,000. In late March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, new legislation was enacted that provided additional federal funding to help Americans out of work during the pandemic.

In mid-June 2020, despite being employed and not eligible for unemployment benefits, Santos applied for government assistance through the New York State Department of Labor, falsely claiming that he had been unemployed since March 2020. From then until April 2021, when Santos was working and receiving a salary almost continuously and during his unsuccessful run for Congress, he falsely claimed every week that he was eligible for unemployment benefits when he was not. As a result, Santos allegedly fraudulently received over $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

False statements in the House of Representatives

Finally, the indictment outlines Santos’ alleged efforts to mislead the House of Representatives and the public about his financial position in each of his two congressional campaigns.

Santos, like all House candidates, had a legal requirement to file a Financial Disclosure Statement (House Disclosures) with the Clerk of the House of Representatives before each election. In each of his internal disclosures, Santos was personally required to fully and completely account for his assets, income and liabilities, among other things. He has certified that his internal statements are true, complete and correct.

In May 2020, as part of his first campaign for the House election, Santos filed two statements in the House in which he allegedly falsely certified that, during the reporting period, his only earned income consisted of salary, commission and bonuses totaling $55,000 from another company (Company #2) and that the only compensation over $5,000 he received from a single source was an unspecified commission bonus from company #2. In reality, Santos allegedly overstated the income he received from company #2 and totally failed to disclose the salary he received from investment company #1.

In September 2022, as part of his second campaign for the House election, Santos filed another disclosure in the House, in which he allegedly overstated his income and assets. In this House Disclosure, he falsely certified that during the reference period:

He had earned $750,000 in salary from the Devolder Organization LLC, a Florida-based entity of which Santos was the sole beneficial owner; He had received between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in dividends from the Devolder Organization LLC; He had a checking account with deposits between $100,001 and $250,000; and He had a savings account with deposits ranging from $1,000,001 to $5,000,000.

As alleged in the indictment, these claims were false: Santos had not received the declared salary or dividend amounts from the Devolder Organization LLC and had no checking or savings accounts with corresponding deposits. to the declared amounts. Additionally, Santos allegedly failed to disclose that in 2021 he received approximately $28,000 in income from the No. 1 investment firm and over $20,000 in unemployment insurance benefits from the NYS DOL.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted of the charges, Santos faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the highest counts. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from the Nassau County Prosecutors Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation, and the United States Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

The government case is being prosecuted by the Bureaus Public Integrity Section, the Long Island Criminal Division and the Criminal Divisions Public Integrity Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan Harris, Anthony Bagnuola and Laura Zuckerwise, along with prosecutors Jolee Porter and Jacob Steiner, are leading the prosecution with the assistance of paralegal specialist Rachel Friedman. Senior litigation counsel, Victor R. Salgado, of the Criminal Divisions Public Integrity Section, made a substantial contribution to the prosecution.

The defendant:

GEORGE ANTHONY DEVOLDER SANTOSAge: 34Washington, District of Columbia

EDNY File #23-CR-197

