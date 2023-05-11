Bank of England to impose another rate hike as UK inflation proves stubborn | business news





The Bank of England is set to impose another rate hike on the UK economy today.

Financial markets and economists alike are expecting a 0.25 percentage point rise to 4.5%.

Bank rates hit 0.1% in December 2021 and tightening cycles began to cope with the pace of inflation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of the following year exacerbated the inflation problem, and soaring energy costs added additional pain to Western countries.

These significant additional costs, faced by households and businesses alike, are still filtering through in the form of stubborn inflation on many goods and services despite moderated wholesale energy costs in recent months.

The most recent official figure showed the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure at 10.1%, fueled by the highest food inflation in 45 years.

The bank is also likely to be concerned that higher-than-expected wage increases will bring inflation to the economy in the coming months.

However, there is some good news in CPI figures just around the corner.

The April inflation data is set to remove the effect of the surge in household energy bills seen in April 2022, and fuel costs, which were marching back then, are now much lower than at the same level. month a year ago.

Some economists predict the CPI figure for April will be less than 8% from the energy impact alone.

Closer Look: Exploring ‘Greedflation’: Are Businesses Exacerbating Inflation?

This does not necessarily mean that prices have fallen and that the cost of living crisis is over.

One thing to note is that the energy component’s contribution to inflation is not very significant when measuring the rate of price increase over a 12-month period.

Raising the bank rate, the benchmark rate for the Bank of England, is a tool to reduce economic demand.

The rise is intended to cool activity and help inflation ease towards the bank’s 2% target.

But there are consequences.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

Apr 0:52: Another rate hike ‘deal almost done’

The biggest impact is on borrowers, particularly households with floating mortgage deals or who have had to secure new fixed deals in the past year.

A study by TotallyMoney and Moneycomms found that an additional quarter point increase in interest rates would add £26 to a variable customer’s monthly payments on an average UK property of £270,708 with an LTV ratio of 75%.

They said the bank rate hike would mean the same customers would have to pay an extra £482 per month compared to before December 2021.

The bank is mindful of the impact of the action on millions of households already struggling under the weight of huge bills.

With that in mind, remarks contained in both the minutes of the bank’s meeting released at noon and the broader monetary policy report will be invaluable for understanding the path forward in borrowing costs.

The central bank is expected to officially raise its economic growth projections as its employees no longer expect a recession this year.

However, the outlook for bank rates has been a bit more clouded as inflation has proven more stubbornly unwilling to cut.

Bank Gov. Andrew Bailey’s remarks to reporters will be watched particularly closely for any signs that the rate-setting committee will stop raising rates.

The outlook for the end of austerity will depend heavily on future data.

Andrew Hagger, personal finance expert at Moneycomms.co.uk, said: “Consumers and businesses will be praying that this will be the last rate hike.

“Savers may be enjoying the best returns on cash savings in a decade or more, but borrowers are at risk from the financial impact of 12 consecutive rate hikes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/bank-of-england-to-impose-another-interest-rate-hike-as-uk-inflation-proves-stubborn-12877686 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos