Border crossings top 10,000 a day as migrants seek to enter US before Title 42 ends





WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) – Thousands of migrants are crossing into the United States this week ahead of new regulations that could prevent most of those crossing illegally from seeking asylum, while others others gathered on the Mexican side in a confusion over American policy.

The United States rolled out a rule on Wednesday that presumes that most migrants are ineligible for asylum if they pass through other countries without first seeking protection elsewhere, or if they do not use the legal pathways to enter the United States.

The new rule is a key part of President Joe Biden’s border enforcement plan, as the COVID-19 restrictions – known as Title 42 – are set to end just before midnight Thursday.

Under Title 42, in effect since March 2020, many cross-border commuters were quickly deported to Mexico without the ability to seek asylum, resulting in repeated attempts.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the new rule will lead to harsher consequences for migrants crossing illegally who, if caught, could be deported and barred from entering the United States for five years if they do. they do not qualify for asylum.

“We are making it very clear that our border is not open, crossing irregularly is against the law, and those who are not eligible for assistance will be promptly turned away,” Mayorkas told a press conference at Washington.

Migrants have amassed in Mexico near various parts of the border – many of them unsure when or how to cross. Drone footage showed large crowds gathering at the El Paso, Texas border fence across from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

American cities expect to receive some of these migrants after crossing the border. New York City said it is already receiving 500 a day and expects that number to rise after Title 42 expires on Thursday, leading Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday to issue an executive order suspending temporarily a policy guaranteeing shelter to all who need it.

“We have reached our limit,” spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement. “This is not a decision taken lightly and we will do everything we can to get asylum seekers into shelter as quickly as possible.”

Violence erupted Wednesday morning at a crossing between Reynosa, Mexico and Pharr, Texas, as Mexican soldiers clashed with an armed group of suspected smugglers, killing three people, Mexican state officials said of Tamaulipas.

The Mexican military said it had no immediate comment.

On a towering wall separating San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico, hundreds of migrants have jumped in recent days, waiting to surrender to US agents.

Migrants are seen after crossing the Rio Bravo river with the intention of surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Some camped out for days under Mylar blankets, surviving on granola bars and water, waiting to be transformed into a no man’s land on American soil between a primary wall and a secondary wall.

A group of single women and a Colombian family with two young children said they left home seven days ago, flew to El Salvador and then traveled by bus through Central America and Mexico.

“We heard Title 42 was going to end and after that there would be no option,” said Diana, 30, who declined to give her last name. She said she heard about the policy change through the media and through word of mouth.

More than 10,000 migrants were caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border each day on Monday and Tuesday, said Brandon Judd, president of a union of Border Patrol agents. The total exceeds a scenario outlined by a senior U.S. border official last month for the period following the end of Title 42.

CRITICISM FROM BOTH SIDES

Republicans have criticized Biden, a Democrat seeking re-election in 2024, for rolling back the hardline policies of former Republican President Donald Trump, his party’s current front-runner for the nomination.

A coalition of 22 Republican state attorneys general opposed the new asylum rule because it is “tricked with exceptions.”

But some Democrats and immigration advocates say Biden’s new regulations are too harsh, comparing them to measures implemented under Trump blocked by US courts.

The measure contradicts Biden’s previous statements in 2020 during the campaign trail, when he said he thought it was “wrong” that people couldn’t seek asylum in the United States.

The rule, which takes effect Thursday and expires in two years, will apply to the vast majority of non-Mexican migrants seeking asylum, as they typically pass through multiple countries en route to the United States.

Biden officials said in late April that they were simultaneously expanding legal pathways for overseas migrants to provide alternative ways to enter the United States and discourage illegal crossings.

In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Biden officials said the administration plans to open more than 100 migration processing centers in the Western Hemisphere.

