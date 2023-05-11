The Prince Harry Court Case: What You Need to Know





Prince Harry will once again return to the UK in June when his next court case against the media begins.

This is just one of seven known lawsuits he and his wife Meghan Markle have filed against British and American media companies in recent years, but this time the Duke of Sussex will stand as a witness at the trial.

Here’s what you need to know…

What is this legal case about?

This is a lawsuit against Daily Mirror publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over previous phone hacking allegations.

Harry first started this lawsuit in 2019, but is only now on trial.

A lawsuit refers to articles published between 1996 and 2011 and dealing with information believed to have been obtained through illegal means (e.g. phone hacking).

Although his team presented 148 articles as evidence, only 33 were included in the trial.

Harry’s lawyers said people close to him were also targeted, including the late TV presenter Caroline Flack, who briefly dated his father, King Charles.

The case is expected to last six to seven weeks and will be held in London’s High Court.

Why is Harry giving evidence?

A representative selection of the broader group of claimants will provide evidence for the test trial. Harry was one of those selected, so he will take the witness stand in person against the publisher in June.

This will make him the first high-ranking royal to testify in court since the 19th century.

This is Harry’s second appearance in the High Court in 2023 after unexpectedly attending a preliminary hearing for a separate legal claim against Associated Newspapers Limited in March.

Actors Michael Turner and Nikki Sanderson, as well as comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman, were also named on trial.

Other claimants involved in the lawsuit include the estate of actor Ricky Tomlinson, former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, soccer player and TV presenter Ian Wright and late pop star George Michael.

Prince Harry is leaving the High Court on March 30, 2023 after attending the fourth day of the preliminary hearing in a privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, alleging phone wiretapping and invasion of privacy.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

What do mirror groups say?

MGN, part of publisher Reach, apologized for ordering illegal information collection on the first day of the incident.

In court documents, the publisher acknowledged that there was some evidence that it directed third parties to engage in other types of UIG. [unlawful information gathering] It said it guarantees compensation in relation to each claimant.

However, the publisher vehemently denied actor Michael Turner’s allegations.

MGN fully apologizes for all such instances of UIG and assures claimants that such acts will never be repeated, the publisher said.

The publisher’s attorney went on to say: This apology was not made with the tactical goal of reducing damage. MGN acknowledges that an apology at this stage would have no such repercussions, but it was done because it shouldn’t have happened.

However, MGN denies allegations of intercepting voicemails in cases still being reviewed in court, and claims that some of the problems facing MGN have exceeded legal deadlines.

MGN had previously admitted to some newspapers that phone hacking had taken place and paid settlements in the hundreds of millions of pounds.

Why is this case related to Piers Morgan?

Harry’s accusations are likely to include Piers Morgan, who served as editor-in-chief of the Daily Mirror from 1995 to 2004.

Morgan is known as a famous critic of the Sussexes for having a brief friendship with Meghan before she started dating Harry.

What is the relationship between the Sussexes and the tabloid press?

Duke has made his anger at the media very clear, especially since leaving the royal family in 2020.

As he revealed in his memoir Spare and publicity interviews before and after the release, his belief that the media intruded into his life was one of the many reasons he and his wife left the royal family and moved to the United States.

He also criticized the paparazzi for their role in the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and claimed that the tabloids actually work in concert with the palace to control which stories are published.

The Duke of Sussex claimed he was exposing media behavior to save journalism as a profession and made it clear that changing the media landscape was his life’s work.

What other lawsuits have Harry and Meghan against the press so far?

According to Reuters news agency, the Sussexes’ alleged lawsuits in recent years include:

1. Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited, publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, alleging wiretapping and other illegal activities. The publisher denies any wrongdoing and says the charges came too late and he should drop the case.

2. In February 2022, Harry was again sued by Associated Newspapers for a Mail on Sunday article accusing him of trying to mislead the public about his legal dispute with the government over his security protections and of trying to keep details of the case secret. started another lawsuit. The High Court said it was a libel article, but Harry still needs a ruling in his favor for the case to go to trial.

3. In September 2019, Harry filed a lawsuit against the publishers of Sun’s News Group Newspapers and the now-defunct News of the World, accusing him of hacking his phone’s voicemail. The case is still unsolved and the publisher intends to dismiss the case.

4. Meghan won a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers in February 2021 for Mail on Sunday posting excerpts from a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.

5. In July 2020, Harry and Meghan filed a US lawsuit against allegations that photographers used drones to take illegal images of their son, Prince Archie, while he was in his private home. They agreed to stop distributing the image in October of that year and apologize.

6. In May 2019 Harry was awarded damages and apologized by Splash News and Picture Agency for aerial photographs taken of his home in Oxfordshire.

