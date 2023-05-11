US annual inflation slows to below 5%, price pressures remain strong





Consumer price index up 0.4% in April CPI up 4.9% year-on-year Core CPI up 0.4%; up 5.5% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) – Annual consumer price inflation in the United States slowed to less than 5% in April for the first time in two years, while a key measure of inflation monitored by the Federal Reserve eased, potentially providing cover for the central bank to suspend further interest rate hikes next month.

Still, inflation remains too high, with Wednesday’s Labor Department report showing monthly consumer prices rising solidly due to rent stickiness as well as rebounds in gasoline and motor vehicle prices from occasion. The mixed report dashed hopes in financial markets that the Fed would start cutting rates this year to support the economy.

“Today’s consumer inflation report justifies the Fed seriously considering a pause in rate hikes in June, but does not support any near-term rate cuts,” said Scott Anderson, senior economist. chief at Bank of the West in San Francisco.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in March. The increase is in line with economists’ expectations. Stubbornly high rents are a big reason for the rise in inflation.

There were, however, pockets of relief for consumers. Food prices remained unchanged for a second consecutive month. Grocery prices fell 0.2% after falling 0.3% in March, posting consecutive declines for the first time since July 2019. Fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and eggs were cheaper than in March. Milk prices fell 2.0%, their highest level since February 2015.

Natural gas prices fell 4.9% and the cost of electricity fell for the second consecutive month, blunting part of the 3.0% rise in gasoline prices, which followed a fall 4.6% in March.

The rebound came after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced further oil production cuts. But oil prices have since fallen sharply, driving down gasoline costs as recession risks have risen, due to the Fed’s punitive rate hikes, tighter credit conditions and deadlock on raising the federal government’s borrowing limit.

In the 12 months to April, the CPI rose 4.9%. This is the smallest year-over-year rise since April 2021 and follows a 5.0% advance in March.

Consumer prices slowed to 4.9% year-on-year, the 10th straight month of slowdown as prices react to the Fed’s rate-tightening cycle.

The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% last June, posting its largest increase since November 1981, and is easing as the initial spike in energy prices last year following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is no longer taken into account.

“Overall, inflation is still too high and it’s not going to fall back to 2% if it increases 0.4% per month,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York. “We need to see steady increases around 0.15% to get there.”

Wall Street stocks rose amid relief that inflation readings fell short of expectations. The dollar depreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose.

A shopping cart is seen at a supermarket in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File PhotoInflationSERVICES CHILLING INFLATION

The inflation data followed last Friday’s jobs report, which showed an acceleration in job and wage growth in April as well as the unemployment rate returning to a 53-year low of 3 .4%. It is one of two inflation reports Fed officials will have in hand at their June 13-14 policy meeting.

The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate another 25 basis points to the 5.00%-5.25% range last week, and signaled it may pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening since the 1980s, although it retained a hawkish bias. The Fed has raised its key rate by 500 basis points since March 2022.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.4% last month, matching March’s gain. In the 12 months to April, the so-called core CPI rose 5.5% after rising 5.6% in March.

The monthly core CPI was supported by prices for used cars and trucks, which rose 4.4%, the first gain since last June. That sent prices for basic goods up 0.6%, the most since mid-2022, after rising 0.2% in March.

Landlords’ equivalent rent (LCO), a measure of how much landlords would pay to rent or earn by renting their property, rose 0.5% for a second consecutive month. Although rents have continued to exert upward pressure on core CPI, rent inflation is expected to moderate.

The government announced last week that the rental vacancy rate hit a two-year high in the first quarter. Additionally, independent measures have shown a downward trend in rents and rent measures in the CPI tend to lag independent gauges.

While the cost of airfare fell 2.6% and hotel and motel rooms fell 3.0%, the price of services rose 0.2% after rising 0 .3% in March. Non-residential services edged up 0.1% after remaining unchanged the previous month. But the cost of leisure and personal services has soared.

According to economists’ calculations, prices for basic services excluding housing rose slightly by 0.1% after rising 0.4% in March. This is the so-called super core’s smallest gain since July 2020. Super core prices are watched by policymakers to gauge their progress in containing inflation.

Some economists, however, have cautioned against overemphasizing the monthly super core measurement using CPI data. They said policymakers were focusing more on the super core gauge in the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index data, which was seen as less volatile.

The CPI and PCE price indices are calculated using different methodologies and weightings.

“When Fed officials refer to this metric, they mean the PCE version and not the CPI version,” said Oscar Munoz, macro strategist at TD Securities in New York. “We expect this segment to gradually lose momentum as labor market conditions ease as the year progresses. A June upside is still on the table.”

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-solidly-april-2023-05-10/

