How a US Supreme Court ruling is transforming gun control | Gun Violence News





It was the 199th mass shooting of the year in the United States: On Saturday, a gunman in Allen, Texas, opened fire on an outdoor shopping mall, killing eight people, including three children.

But even as the bloodshed has prompted a new push to increase restrictions on guns, a simultaneous series of court battles have been embroiled in the question of where the constitutional right to bear arms ends and where the government’s right to impose controls begins.

This debate gained momentum following a Supreme Court ruling last June that limited lawmakers’ ability to restrict public gun ownership, offering a broad interpretation of the Constitution’s Second Amendment. , the basis of gun rights in the United States.

The decision has led to an explosion of legal challenges, said Nick Suplina, senior vice president of law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that supports tougher gun laws.

Suplina explained that the June decision really emboldened the furthest fringes of the [pro-gun] movement to say that anything you could think of in the area of ​​gun safety is unconstitutional.

How these court battles unfold could shape the landscape of gun control for generations and potentially determine the ability of state and federal lawmakers to enact lasting gun laws, advocates like Suplina told Al Jazeera.

This moment really matters because extensive and unprecedented readings of the Second Amendment could lead to challenges to life-saving gun laws, he said.

The current era of legal flows began with Junes’ decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v Bruen, which was based on District of Columbia v Heller in 2008. This precedent determined that a citizen has the right to bear arms is not tied to service in a militia two related concepts in the Second Amendment.

The Bruen case directly challenged a New York law that required gun owners to prove they had a special need to carry a gun in public. The ruling found the New York law unconstitutional, saying the constitutional right to carry a gun extends beyond the home.

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion, which called for any new gun restrictions to pass two tests. First, the weapon in question must fall under the auspices of the Second Amendment. Second, the government must justify any restriction on the right to bear arms by demonstrating that it is consistent with the country’s historical tradition of gun regulation.

This second element has proven particularly disruptive to gun control measures.

Thomas defined historical tradition as being rooted in measures that were in place when the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, or even when the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868. This amendment decrees that state laws cannot prevail. on federal laws.

Although modern firearms restrictions do not need an exact historical twin, they must be proven to be analogous to a past restriction, Thomas wrote, although he did not make it clear from which period this analogy must be found.

Nonetheless, the ruling sent lawyers sifting through centuries-old US and English laws to find comparable measures that restricted guns.

In some cases, gun control advocates have pointed to banning clubs or other atypical weapons. In other cases, they have been forced to refer to racist laws that show that the United States has in the past denied possession of firearms to groups deemed dangerous, including free blacks, indigenous groups and Catholics.

The problem is, we weren’t even talking about historic regulations from a century ago, said Eric Ruben, assistant professor at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law.

These are too recent. The Supreme Court has said that the historical regulations that must now be advanced to justify the constitutionality of a modern gun law must date from the late 1700s or possibly the 1800s, he said. at Al Jazeera.

Government, litigants, and courts struggle to compare these historic regulations from a very different time with very different issues and very different technology than today.

Unfortunate and terribly dangerous

In the eight months immediately following the decision, an analysis by Jacob Charles, associate professor at the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, found that 212 claims had been decided in courts across the United States challenging pre-existing restrictions on Bruen-based firearms.

In at least 31 of the claims, the courts ruled in favor of the challenger. These cases include successful claims against gun license requirements, bans on assault weapons and bans on so-called untraceable ghost weapons, according to the report.

More recently, pro-gun groups cited the Bruen decision in an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, seeking to block Illinois’ recently passed ban on assault-style firearms and high-capacity magazines. . They argued that there is no historical analog to such a ban. A lower court, however, had previously ruled that the ban was part of the history of gun regulation.

If the conservative-dominated Supreme Court takes up the case, its decision could have broad implications for the future of such bans.

Meanwhile, particular controversy surrounded a February ruling by the Fifth Circuit District Court that struck down a federal law that barred domestic violence defendants facing protective orders from owning a firearm.

President Joe Biden’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to take up the case, contradicting several other rulings, though leading justices have yet to say whether they will.

But the prevailing ambiguity leaves victims of domestic violence at risk, according to Marium Durrani, vice president of policy at the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

For example, in Mississippi, she noted that even in domestic violence cases where a protective order has been granted, the person who harmed you no longer has to surrender their gun. It is no longer illegal for them to possess their firearm.

What is truly unfortunate and terribly dangerous is that when survivors leave their abusive relationship or take steps to leave an abusive relationship in order to protect themselves, it is the most dangerous time and one of the highest for the homicide, Durrani explained.

Hotline data showed a 56.6% increase in calls mentioning firearms in states covered by the Fifth Circuit Court of Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas between February 2 and March 9, per compared to the same period last year.

While we recognize that correlation is not causation, these numbers are certainly suggestive and frankly alarming, Durrani said.

Domestic violence has also been shown to play a disproportionate role in mass shootings. A 2021 study found that nearly 60% of shootings that left four or more people dead between 2014 and 2019 were related to domestic violence.

Downstream consequences

Judicial discord has reigned since the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision, said Ruben, a law professor at Southern Methodist University.

As with the restriction on domestic violence, other gun control measures have been the subject of conflicting decisions in federal courts across the country, Ruben explained. They include age limits for carrying firearms, a ban that would prevent people under federal indictment from acquiring a firearm, restrictions on high-capacity magazines, and a measure that would prohibit the possession of firearms with altered serial numbers.

Ruben said the Supreme Court needed more clarity so that the full implications of the Bruen decision were clear. But in the meantime, he warned of potential downstream consequences. Legislators, for example, may be discouraged from putting in place restrictions that they fear will quickly be rolled back.

For her part, Everytowns Suplina said lawmakers have largely been undeterred by inaction and continue to push forward with ambitious reforms in many states. He added that he thinks many gun restrictions will continue after the Bruen decision.

We are convinced that the Supreme Court did not intend to give an unlimited interpretation of the Second Amendment in the Bruen case. We hope he takes the opportunity to make this clear to lower court judges across the country, he said.

Doug Letter, legal director of gun advocacy group Brady, also said he was optimistic about the prospect of proving that gun regulation is part of a historic American tradition.

In an email, he said the present moment is an opportunity for governments to pass life-saving constitutional gun laws that are consistent with Supreme Court rulings in Heller and Bruen.

It is imperative that governments do this. Many lives depend on it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/10/how-a-us-supreme-court-ruling-is-transforming-gun-control The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos