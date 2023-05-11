Online British Pharmacy Prescribing Weight Loss Jab For People With Healthy BMI | obesity





An online pharmacy operating in the UK is accepting and dispatching prescriptions for the controversial slimming jab for people of a healthy weight, according to a Guardian investigation.

Some pharmacies appear to be giving prescriptions for such drugs to people who lie about their body mass index (BMI) on online forms. In one case, a reporter was given a prescription after correctly saying her BMI was around 20. A healthy BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9.

The findings have raised alarm among eating disorder charities, who have warned that weight-loss drugs should only be sold under the strictest conditions. Their concerns have sparked calls for stronger health screenings and eating disorder screening in online pharmacies.

Originally developed for diabetes, the drug has recently been hailed as a game changer after it has been found to help people lose 10% or more of their body weight, making it a potential alternative to gastrointestinal surgery. It is available to some people on the NHS, but can also be purchased by prescription through online pharmacies.

However, drugs administered as injections can have side effects such as nausea and fatigue, and it is controversial that weight loss is thought to be reversed when the drug is stopped.

Saxenda, a brand of the drug liraglutide, is approved for use in the UK for certain groups of people who are obese with a BMI of 30 or greater or overweight with a BMI of 27 to 30 and have weight-related health problems.

Ozempic, a brand of a similar drug called semaglutide, is licensed for diabetes but is increasingly being prescribed off-label for weight loss by online pharmacies. Although legal, off-label prescribing is done at the discretion of the prescriber.

To investigate the availability of slimming jabs, Guardian approached a selection of online pharmacies from the top search results returned by Google.

On two occasions, online consultations for Ozempic were immediately approved and dispatched from the online pharmacy Daily Chemist, accurately filled out by a female reporter with a height of 1.7 m (5 ft 7 in) and a weight of 57 kg (9 stones), with a BMI of about 20.

This is despite the form stating that the drug should be discontinued if the patient’s BMI falls below 27. The medication arrived in the mail within a few days.

Several other online-only pharmacies contacted, including Click2Pharmacy, Pharmacy2U, and Simple Online Pharmacy, refused to prescribe prescriptions for the same reporters based on BMI, as did online websites for high street chemist Lloyds and Superdrug.

The Daily Chemist did not respond to a request for comment.

The investigation also found that other online pharmacies were sending medications to individuals who had approved prescriptions and intentionally submitted false information to get a slimming jab.

Jenny*, who has a history of eating disorders, or irregular eating habits, said she gained the jab from 4.5kg to 6.4kg after surgery.

I am definitely not in the weight category of what kind of weight loss medication I am eligible for. But I decided I really wanted a quick fix, she said. I could afford it.

Jenny did an online search and found numerous online chemists and found that getting a prescription for Saxenda only required answering a few simple questions. One of them is: What’s Your Weight? So I added 2.5 stone to my weight and my height is the same as my age [and] Everything else is the same, she said.

To proceed with the order, applicants must allow Chemist4U, the company, the option to contact the patient’s GP and view summary treatment records. When she was a teenager, Jenny had an eating disorder and she consulted her family doctor, but after she filled out a form for Saxenda, it is unknown whether she was contacted by her GP. Nevertheless, the prescription arrived in the mail within a few days.

Sasha* said she found Ozempic online to lose 6 to 7 kg of weight in order to lower her BMI to the lower end of the healthy window and reduce the risk of diabetes, a disease common in her family.

Like Jenny, she submitted the wrong weight for a prescription at the Mayfair Weight Loss Clinic. I had to gain weight to get me to a 30 BMI at this online weight loss clinic to get it, Sasha said. The Mayfair Weight Loss Clinic did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2019, the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), an independent regulatory body for pharmacists and pharmacies, introduced new safeguards to protect people from the risks of purchasing inappropriate medicines through online providers.

In its guidance for distance pharmacies, including online, the GPhC says: Some categories of medicines are not suitable for supply online unless additional safeguards are in place to ensure that they are clinically relevant. Risk of abuse or misuse or poisoning and continuous monitoring.

GPhC has confirmed that this category includes medicines used as weight loss treatments.

The guidelines go on to say that drugs in this category should not be prescribed unless the pharmacy is certain that the prescriber has contacted the GP prior to issuing the prescription and the GP has confirmed to the prescriber that the prescription is appropriate for: Ensure adequate monitoring is in place.

Tom Quinn of the eating disorder charity Beat expressed concern about the finding. He said he was amazed that weight loss injections are available online without a rigorous health checkup.

It can be tempting to order weight loss injections like Ozempic that seem to promise quick results, but these drugs can be very dangerous for people with eating disorders.

Quinn said rapid weight loss may contribute to eating disorders that first occur in vulnerable people. You can’t tell if someone has an eating disorder based on BMI, and it’s important to conduct a thorough health screening and screening for eating disorders to ensure that someone who is unwell with an eating disorder has access to weight loss medications, he said.

The Guardian has forwarded its findings to GPhC. Claire Bryce-Smith, Regulatory Agency Director of Insight, Information and Inspection, said: We take any issues brought up to us very seriously and part of our role is what pharmacies have set out to protect. It’s just checking pharmacies to see if they meet the criteria. patient safety.

We recently took action to discontinue a handful of online pharmacies that supply medicines used for weight loss to potentially vulnerable people. We also reminded that all online pharmacies must always follow our standards and guidelines.

This includes requirements for pharmacies to have all relevant patient information before writing prescriptions and conducting risk assessments to consider a person’s well-being, especially as eating disorders, physical deformities and mental health problems can contribute . Request these medicines.

Bryce-Smith said pharmacies need to verify the accuracy of information provided by patients, for example through video consultations. She added that people who use health care should always provide truthful and accurate information about their health and medical history.

* Name changed.

