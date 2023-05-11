This anthology wants us to redefine fitness for ourselvesExBulletin





NPR’s Juana Summers talks with Judge Roe Williams, who co-edited Deconstructing the Fitness Industrial Complex: How to Resist, Disrupt, and Reclaim What it Means to Be Fit in American Culture.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Ever since he was young, Judge Roe Williams loved the gym, but he didn’t always feel like the gym loved him back.

JUSTICE ROE WILLIAMS: I identify as a black male of trans experience, and I crave being in gyms, I couldn’t be whole in my body. I couldn’t experience my body in a way that felt connected to strength and power, that felt seen.

SUMMERS: That experience inspired Williams, who is now a certified personal trainer, to push the fitness industry to work for every body. And that means redefining what fitness actually means. Spoiler alert – it’s not about BMI or working to failure or that familiar phrase – no pain, no gain.

WILLIAMS: I usually tell my clients that fitness is a relationship we have with movement inside our body, right? And this narrative should not be dictated by anyone but our own bodies.

SUMMERS: I wanted to speak with Judge Roe Williams because he’s the editor of a new anthology. It’s titled “Deconstructing the Fitness Industrial Complex: How to Resist, Disrupt, and Reclaim What It Means to Be Fit in American Culture.” And there’s another reason – I also worked as a certified personal trainer. And in my own lifetime, my relationship with the gym and with fitness has been complicated. Some days it’s stimulating. Other times it was unhealthy and made me hypercritical of my body. I wondered how Williams reconciles these feelings.

WILLIAMS: I always tell myself that I don’t give others the power to take away my love for myself. And so it almost becomes like I’ve written on my mirror – I am love. And love isn’t, like, this giddy happy thing. Of course it is, isn’t it? But it’s also, like, confrontational. It is also a question of growth. It is also understanding that the things we hold, even deep inside ourselves, we need to think critically about how unpleasant they are inside our bodies. Like, my body yo-yos. You know, it’s not one size fits all. Like, I like my body to fluctuate, don’t I? He does what he has to do. It gains weight when it gets colder. He loses weight when I’m more active and it’s hot. And I’m not mad at that (laughs)…

SUMMERS: Yeah.

WILLIAMS:? And I think it’s just about understanding the beauty of our body and why our body does what it does, right? It’s the connection – and then just love it, love it. I know it sounds magical, right? You have this magic wand, and you give love to everyone. But it’s real.

SUMMERS: Sounds really good.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, that sounds good, right? But it really starts with us really believing that feeling inside that says it’s not true. And this truth, although perhaps a desire of mine (ph), it’s not healthy for me.

SUMMERS: One of the things this book invites us all to do is imagine what it would be like if we redesigned fitness spaces in a way that works better for everyone who enters them and wants to participate. And I’m curious for you, what do you think that space would look like and how might it be different from, say, a big-box commercial gym that most people might be familiar with and in which they could enter on any given day?

WILLIAMS: First and foremost, it would be set up where each person feels like it’s their space. They are welcome. They are taken care of. It’s a journey the coach feels honored to be part of. It’s not a business practice to just get another dollar. I wouldn’t want to see no pain, no gain. I would like to see everyone celebrated here, wouldn’t I? So people know that when they walk in, they won’t be judged. They’re going to – they’re actually going to be focused on their movement practice. Everyone in the gym is open and curious and wants to learn more about all the ways their body can move through spaces and not be trained in just one coaching model. I believe it should be spacious so that all bodies and abilities have access to and are able to use that space and use those tools for the movement practice that they need. I feel like it should meet the needs of the community it is in. So meaning I feel like my gym, I would like to learn more about the community I’m in first, not just rent space for a business. And learning that, I would create a space centered around the people who would come in to let them know that this is their space, right? So it’s a different approach. It’s not a commercial model, but really a connection with the community and the bodies that are going to be in this space.

SUMMERS: The other thing I just want to acknowledge in our conversation is the accessibility of coaching and gym membership for many people. Hiring a coach or subscribing to a gym is a luxury. And frankly, that’s something that’s out of reach for a lot of people. How do you feel about this to make sure that fitness and movement isn’t out of reach for people based on how much money they make?

WILLIAMS: Well, I’m just offering a sliding scale for those who feel like my prices are a little too high, right? And then I say movement spaces happen anywhere and everywhere, so you don’t need to be locked into a gym membership, do you? We could practice outside. I could pull out tools. We could go to the park. There are several ways to move that aren’t scripted or prescribed, and you don’t have to pay.

SUMMERS: I want to end this conversation on a really practical note, if possible, and ask you – what is one thing you would challenge people to do if they want to take an active role in building a fitness culture? which can work best for all bodies?

WILLIAMS: I would suggest they get in touch with other spaces that are doing alternative practice, alternative work. We have to point out that there are a lot of coaches who have created spaces that go against the existing model or fitness practices that we are all a part of, right? So I think it’s not about being afraid to think outside the box and believing you can, is it? I think those are the two important things – believing that you can – because sometimes it seems hard – doesn’t it? – because we are not taught to create. We are actually taught to do the same as someone else. But we are all creators, and we can create a space that belongs to all bodies.

SUMMERS: Judge Roe Williams is a certified personal trainer and executive director of Fitness for All Bodies. He is also the editor of the book “Deconstructing The Fitness Industrial Complex: How To Resist, Disrupt, And Reclaim What It Means To Be Fit In American Culture”. Judge, thank you very much for being here.

WILLIAMS: Thank you very much for inviting me.

