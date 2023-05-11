The 2024 US News Law School Rankings are here





We hope you are prepared, as this is the most “wonderful” time of year for law school. After months of drama with law school boycotts and indefinite delays, it’s finally US News law school rankings release night!

Due to a double delay in publication as US News attempted to correct misclassifications with its new and improved methodology, many would-be law students have already sent siege filings to what they hoped will be the faculty. law with the highest ranking, while current law students are waiting to see if the school they will soon graduate from will be considered more or less prestigious than when they first decided to finance their future with debt based on the rank of their alma mater.

How have law schools fared under the new US News methodology?

We are about to find out.

Here is the official list of the best law schools in the country, ranked by US News & World Report in 2023. Ranking changes from last year are brought to us courtesy of Mike Spivey of Spivey Consulting.

You might be wondering what took so long for the rankings to be released. As Spivey noted, “The publication delay was not caused by unprecedented interest from schools, US News’ initial statement, unless that interest led US News to notice their substantial number of data errors, which was the real cause of the delay.” Touche!

Here’s the methodology from the latest edition of the leaderboard, which may explain some of the wild gains and losses you’re about to see:

Employment: 33% (instead of 14%) Admission to the bar for the first time: 18% (instead of 3%) Admission to the final bar: 7% (new) Peer assessment: 12.5% ​​(instead of 25%) Lawyer/Judge Rating: 12.5% ​​(down from 15%) LSAT/GRE: 5% (down from 11.25%) UGPA: 4% (down from 15%) vs. 8.75%) Acceptance rate: 1% Faculty and library resources: 7%

That said, take a look at the prestigious T14, where there were some interesting moves:

(1) Stanford University (+1)(1) Yale University (0)(3) University of Chicago (0)(4) University of Pennsylvania (Carey) (+2)(5) Harvard University (-1 )(5 ) New York University (+2)(5) Duke University (+6)(8) Columbia University (-4)(8) University of Virginia (0)(10) University of California, Berkeley (-1 )(10) Northwestern University (Pritzker) (+3)(10) University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (0)(13) Cornell University (-1)(14) University of California–Los Angeles (+1)

Well, well, what do we have here? Could this be an even more ridiculous ranking than the Q14 “preview” that US News published in April and then deleted due to errors? Indeed, it is! Thanks to recent changes to US News’ rankings methodology, there’s been quite a shake-up here — along with three ties. Stanford is tied with Yale for No. 1 (could it be because Yale launched the US News boycott?), while Harvard continues to sink, now in fifth place. Duke rises like a phoenix – what a fantastic achievement for the school. And speaking of accomplishments, UCLA is back in Q14. Sorry about that, Georgetown.

Now, let’s take a look at the law schools outside of T14. Like years past, we’re facing another ranking orgy, with nothing but links, links and more links. There are five ties in this segment of the leaderboard alone (two ties, a three-way tie, a four-way tie, and a five-way tie), with more to follow. Here are the schools ranked 15 to 29:

(15) Georgetown University (-1)(16) University of Southern California (Gould) (+4)(16) University of Minnesota (+5)(16) Vanderbilt University (+1)(16) University of Texas –Austin (+1)(20) University of Georgia (+9)(20) Washington University in St. Louis (-4)(22) University of Florida (Levin) (-1)(22) University of North Carolina Nord–Chapel Hill (+1)(22) Wake Forest University (+15)(22) Ohio State University (Moritz) (+8)(22) Brigham Young University (Clark) (+1)(27) University of Notre Dame (-2)(27) Boston University (-10)(29) Boston College (+8)(29) Fordham University (+8)(29) Texas A&M University (+17)

The biggest gainers here are Minnesota, Ohio State, Boston College, Fordham, Georgia, Wake Forest and Texas A&M, up five, eight (for three schools), nine, 15 and 17 places in the ranking, respectively. There’s Georgetown, at No 15. The school only fell one place, but that one place drop that took the school out of T14. Will school return next year? Who knows. Yay, US News!

Now for the rest of the law schools in the Top 49, where there are elaborate links. As you can see, there was A LOT of movement here:

(32) Arizona State University (O’Connor) (-2)(32) University of Utah (Quinney) (+5)(32) George Mason University (Scalia) (-2)(35 ) University of Alabama (-10)(35) George Washington University (-10)(35) Emory University (-5)(35) University of Iowa (-7)(35) University of California–Irvine ( +2)(40) University of Kansas (+27)(40) Washington and Lee University (-5)(40) University of Wisconsin-Madison (+3)(43) University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (-8 )(43) Villanova University (Widger) (+13) (45) Pepperdine University (Caruso) (+7)(45) Indiana University–Bloomington (Maurer) (-2)(45) SMU (Dedman) (+13) (45) William & Mary Law School (-15)(49) Baylor University (+9)(49) University of Washington (0)

The biggest winner here was Kansas, which moved up 27 spots in the 2024 law school rankings, pushing the school into the Top 50. The biggest losers here were Alabama, GW, and William & Mary , with two drops of 10 and 15 places. , respectively. Whatever these schools are doing, they better get in shape, because some have already dropped out of the Top 25 – others almost out of the Top 50.

The rest of the ranking is available on the following page.

Staci Zaretsky is an editor at Above the Law, where she has worked since 2011. She’d love to hear from you, so feel free to email her with tips, questions, comments or criticism. You can follow her on Twitter or connect with her on LinkedIn.

