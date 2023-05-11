Bank of England raises UK rate by 4.5% | interest rate





The Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.4 points to 4.5%, expecting inflation to hold longer than previously expected and the economy to strengthen.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted with a majority in favor of a 12th consecutive increase in borrowing costs, continuing the most aggressive rate hike cycle since the 1980s in an attempt to moderate UK inflation that has remained at double digits.

Graphic showing Bank of England interest rates over time

UK interest rates are at their highest level since October 2008, when the global economy fell into a financial crisis.

Inflation is expected to remain high for longer than previous forecasts. According to the latest official data, UK inflation’s headline rate has been stubbornly high in recent months and stood at 10.1% in March. This is the highest rate in the group of G7 developed countries and well above the bank’s official inflation target of 2%.

The central bank expects inflation to exceed 5% by the end of the year. This is due to high food prices and a flexible job market, which has grown at the fastest annual rate since 1977.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said inflation was still too high. We need to stay on course to get inflation back down to our 2% target.

We know how difficult this rise in food prices is for people, especially low-income people. We see food price inflation starting to slow.

According to MPC forecasts, Rishi Sunak is close to meeting its goal of halving inflation by the end of the year.

Threadneedle Street said the UK economy was on track to avoid a recession this year despite strong pressure on households from the biggest annual cost of living rise in 40 years.

With consumer spending holding up better than expected, MPC said business confidence was also improving in recent months, helped by sharp declines in wholesale energy prices and government support announced in the March budget. The MPC said the UK economy would be largely unaffected by the recent turbulence in the US banking sector after three mid-cap banks collapsed in the coming months.

The Bank of England warned in the fall that the UK economy was facing its longest recession on record and predicted an eight-quarter decline in gross domestic product (GDP).

But despite the largest growth rate hike on record, the rate-setting panel said Thursday that the economy will barely expand in the first half of the year. It said the economy would grow by a quarter of a point this year and stay below 1% for at least the next two years, forecasting activity levels to near-level as high inflation squeezes demand.

That’s a very large upside correction, but the level of growth is still very weak. To be honest, said Bailey.

Seven out of nine MPC members, including the Governor, voted in favor of raising rates as the economy performed better than expected and continued action was needed to prevent high inflation from becoming stuck.

Two MPs, Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro, voted to keep rates at 4.25 per cent and warned that the full impact of the previous hike has not yet been felt by households and businesses.

Bailey said: Rising bank rates after December 2021 will further strain the economy in the coming quarters, and the MPC will factor that into policy decisions.

The decision comes after the US Federal Reserve last week raised interest rates by 0.4 points to a range of 5% to 5.25%. The European Central Bank (ECB) also raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.4 points to 3.25%.

In announcing the rate-setting minutes, the MPC said it was important to continue to address the risk of continued strengthening in domestic price and wage settings. Although there were signs of a loss of vitality in the labor market, the unemployment rate did not increase as much as feared and wage growth remained strong, adding to inflationary pressures.

About 1.3 million households expect their fixed-rate mortgages to expire before the end of this year, and millions more are expected to face higher borrowing costs next year after cheaper deals.

On the suggestion that high inflation persists because companies have raised prices to protect their profits, the Bank said energy and food prices are likely to fall more slowly than they have risen. It came as trade union leaders and consumer groups said there was a risk that greedy inflation would become entrenched in the British economy, where companies use high inflation as an excuse to raise prices if companies take profit.

Bank said its network of agents across the country has discovered that some companies’ cost reductions do not automatically translate into consumer prices in their rebuilding efforts. [profit] White space.

