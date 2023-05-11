At the end of Title 42, here’s what to expect at the US-Mexico borderExBulletin





Texas National Guard troops install barbed wire in El Paso, Texas. Authorities are anticipating a surge of immigrants Thursday evening, with the end of the US government's COVID-era Title 42 policy.

With Title 42 set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, security officials are bracing for what could be an unprecedented influx of migrants seeking asylum along the southern border.

The COVID-era public health emergency measure allowed the rapid deportation of migrants at the border and nearly halted the processing of asylum claims for more than three years.

Once Title 42 is lifted, the tens of thousands of people waiting in Mexico after fleeing violence, poverty and political instability will be subject to decades-old immigration protocols known as Title 8.

Under these laws, individuals can no longer be returned or deported without prior examination of asylum claims. This means they will enter the country and be placed in detention centers in a process called expedited removal, which includes a credible fear interview. Those deemed to have valid applications will be allowed to remain in the country while their case is processed through immigration court. Those who don’t will be expelled.

Regardless of the outcome, the longer processing times will create a bottleneck at ports of entry and detention centers, straining the resources of federal, state and local governments.

The Return of Title 8

The return of Title 8 may be a welcome lifeline for thousands of migrants who have been stuck in overcrowded shelters or lived on the streets of Mexican border towns, often plagued by violence and exploitation.

But the longstanding protocols also include tougher penalties for migrants caught crossing the border illegally, including the possibility of a five-year ban on entry into the United States for deported migrants, as well as prosecution.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration finalized a new rule that severely limits asylum for those who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. (The rule was first announced in February and is expected to face legal challenges.)

The new rule is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s effort to allay fears that chaos could erupt at the country’s entry points when Title 42 ends. It also admits that the recent surge in newcomers is already exerting a strain on US immigration resources.

“Our plan will deliver results. But it will take time to be fully realized,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.

Biden administration rolls out new measures

Mayorkas said the new rule is part of a broader effort by the administration to discourage migrants from crossing the border illegally and create a host of new legal pathways.

Senior administration officials said Tuesday that the State Department was working on plans to eventually open about 100 regional processing centers in the Western Hemisphere, where migrants could seek resettlement in the United States, Canada or Spain. Two hubs are expected to open soon in Guatemala and Colombia, although officials have not offered any specific dates. They also announced that they would be launching a new online platform allowing individuals to make an appointment to arrive at a center near them.

Meanwhile, the CBP One mobile app, which migrants with limited internet access have widely complained about, has moved to a new appointment booking platform. Officials said they are “drastically increasing” the number of appointments from about 300 a day to 1,000. They are prioritizing those waiting the longest for appointments.

Additionally, the United States will continue to admit 30,000 migrants per month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua, provided they apply online and secure a financial sponsor. Mexico has agreed to continue taking back the same number of people crossing illegally.

The administration also announced on Wednesday a new program called Family Expedited Removal Management that will help track migrant families who seek asylum and are released to the United States. The measure would allow immigration officials to track the head of the family via a tracking device and would require a curfew.

In recent days, 1,500 active duty military personnel have been deployed to the border to support US Customs and Border Protection agents. They join about 24,000 law enforcement officers and 2,500 National Guard soldiers are already on site.

Immigrants wait near the US-Mexico border fence this week in El Paso, Texas. The city has declared a state of emergency to access federal funding to house and feed the masses of newcomers expected with the end of Title 42.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 28,000 migrants were being held well beyond official capacity.

“It’s a lot worse than we thought,” Brandon Judd, the head of the Border Patrol union who is also a vocal critic of the Biden administration, told NPR.

Judd added: “In my worst nightmares, I would never have thought that any administration would allow the border crisis to spiral out of control the way it has.”

But Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said officials were moving quickly and by noon those detained had dropped by several thousand to 26,345. “So I feel like we’re already making some progress,” he said.

Estimates of around 150,000 migrants waiting along the border, as reported by some news outlets, are greatly exaggerated, Ortiz said.

“I’m between 60,000 and 65,000,” he said.

Ortiz added that the record number of arrests of more than 17,000 a day is unlikely to materialize after Thursday night. He explained that only five of the nine Southwest Border Patrol sectors have a capacity above 125%, which means the other four are not. The Rio Grande Valley and El Paso in Texas, and Tucson, Arizona seem to be the busiest.

Contrary to what several officials have said, Ortiz thinks the dramatic spike over the past five or six days, driven by people rushing to get to the United States before Title 42 is lifted, will likely be the spike.

Earlier this week, immigration authorities launched a grassroots campaign to persuade people to surrender in a bid to ease the upcoming bottleneck.

Mariangely Leal from Caracas, Venezuela was one of the people who was persuaded to roll the dice. The 26-year-old crossed the border into El Paso last week after months of trying to book an appointment on the CPB One app.

“I wanted to cross before May 11,” she told NPR.

“I surrendered [on Tuesday] at 11 a.m.,” Leal said, “and at 8 p.m. I had my documents and I was released.”

Kurdish immigrants from Turkey seeking asylum in the United States wait this week to be processed by US border agents after crossing into Mexico.

