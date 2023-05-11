What the government’s inability to pay the bills could mean for the US economy





As President Joe Biden and congressional leaders are at an impasse over the debt ceiling, experts warn it would be catastrophic if leaders fail to reach an agreement in time – and throw the economy into chaos. If Congress does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling, the Treasury Department estimates that the United States could run out of money as early as June 1, giving a divided Congress just weeks to reach a conclusion. a deal.

“It would be a blow to the economy and really an economic disaster,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday. She warned that there is no action Mr. Biden and the Treasury can take to prevent disaster if Congress does not act.

“If Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling, the president will have to make decisions about what to do with the resources we have, and there are a variety of different options, but there’s no good options. Every option is a bad option,” Yellen said. “The only option that really leaves our economy in good shape is — and our financial system — raising the debt ceiling.”

Amid growing rhetoric and little progress, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said Americans cannot count on the central bank to shield them from the fallout if the United States defaults on the first time.

“We shouldn’t even be talking about a world in which the United States doesn’t pay its bills. That just shouldn’t be a thing,” Powell said. “No one should assume that the Fed can…really protect the economy and the financial system, and our reputation globally, from the damage such an event could inflict.”

If the United States reached date X without lawmakers reaching an agreement, that would be uncharted territory.

“If we reach June 1, that means the Treasury will struggle to predict on a daily basis whether that day’s tax revenue will be enough to cover that day’s spending obligations,” said Brian Riedl, senior researcher at the think tank. The Manhattan Institute.

What would the government not paying its bills mean for the economy?

There would be volatility in the markets – with many people seeing red. From the stock market to the bond market to the foreign exchange market, markets would be shaken by the fact that the United States would not pay even the most trivial bills.

“The first thing that will happen is that people’s 401K plans will be worth less,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Their wealth will be diminished by what’s happening in the markets because investors will rule out the possibility that lawmakers won’t meet and the economy goes into recession and there’s a debt default.”

The cost of borrowing would also increase and the availability of credit would be less, making it more expensive and more difficult to obtain a personal loan, a car loan or a mortgage. The longer this lasts, the uglier the economic downtown is likely to be, experts say.

“We could see anything from military pay, veterans benefits, Medicare provider payments, many other payments that would be due immediately or in the following days, some of which would be on time or not” , said Rachel Snyderman of the Bipartisan Policy Center. .

The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that the United States could reach date X in a few weeks, as tax revenues have been lower than expected.

“There’s no user manual. It’s so different from a government operating in a government shutdown scenario where agencies have a well-crafted plan of operation of who’s going to work, who’s not. not,” Snyderman said. She said government workers and suppliers will show up for work but may not know when they will be paid.

Among some of the largest payments slated for early June are $47 billion for Medicare and $12 billion for veterans benefits, $25 billion for Social Security on June 2 and 14, and $4 billion in federal wages. June 9.

“One of my real concerns is with federal contractors. There are doctors who are reimbursed to see Medicare and Medicaid patients; defense contractors who sell parts to the federal government; small businesses who sell supplies office buildings; there are contractors building highways. If they are unable to get paid, they may have to lay off workers, miss mortgage payments and risk bankruptcy, which will again have a cascading effect on the whole economy,” Riedl said.While prioritizing certain payments was an option, he said it “doesn’t fool bond markets.”

Could the US prioritize payments?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pushed back against the possibility of the United States prioritizing the payment of some bills over others, as proposed by a group of Republican lawmakers. She said he always defaulted to another name.

“You can imagine the legal challenges that would arise if the United States government paid foreign bondholders rather than SNAP recipients, or gotten the Social Security checks on time,” Snyderman said. “There is not only the operational, economic, technical challenge, but also a severe political challenge.”

But if the United States defaulted on the debt itself, it would amount to an economic earthquake, with interest rates soaring and stocks falling.

“Investors would always demand a higher interest rate to compensate for the risk of lawmakers doing this to them again,” Zandi said. “It would be hard to imagine how ugly that scenario is. It would be incredibly difficult for the American people.”

The future of the U.S. dollar as the world’s primary reserve currency would certainly be in jeopardy, Synderman said, as investors are reluctant to hold U.S. dollar-denominated assets. This would mean higher borrowing costs, less economic influence and reduced demand. She warned of the instability of the dollar at a time of escalating rhetoric around global competition.

And all of this comes as the US economy is already in a heightened state of uncertainty.

“The economy is incredibly fragile,” Zandi said. “We have been through heartbreaking shocks to the economy, the pandemic and the Russian war. People are nervous. Businesses are very nervous, so it won’t take much to plunge the economy under water, the plunge into recession. And this debt limit drama could easily be the thing that completely undermines our faith in the economy.”

Does the fight against debt limitation itself have consequences?

Even the threat of default has economic ramifications.

During the 2011 debt limit standoff — where congressional Republicans struggled to reach an agreement with the Obama administration — borrowing costs began to climb even as the default was eventually avoided. Stock prices fell almost 20% and, although they never crossed the X date, Standard & Poor’s lowered the credit rating of the United States.

As the Biden administration and House Republicans play a high-stakes game of chicken over the current debt limit, the one-month yield on Treasuries has surged in recent days. Investors have reported an aversion to holding debt maturing around the potential X date, as there is a chance of not being paid next month.

Last week, the Treasury sold $50 billion of four-week securities due to mature on June 6 at a record 5.8% – the highest yield of any Treasury bond auction since 2000.

“This means that investors see the risk associated with securities that mature around date X and demand higher interest rates, which incurs interest costs for US taxpayers to hold these securities,” said Shai Akabas, director of the Bipartisan Policy Center. “I expect this concern to only increase over the next few weeks if there is no resolution.”

