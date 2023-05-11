UK Rate Rise: How Will It Affect You? | interest rate





The Bank of England has raised rates for 12 consecutive years since December 2021. This time, the base rate was raised by 0.25 percentage point to 4.5%. So what does this mean for your finances?

How will my mortgage payments be affected?

Thursday’s move is even worse news for the 2.2 million people who have variable-rate mortgages. Roughly half is on the base rate tracker or discount rate deal, and about 50% is on the lender’s Standard Variable Rate (SVR).

Households with current 5.25% tracker mortgages will see their benefit rate increase to 5.5%. These transactions are directly subject to base rates. This means that their monthly payments increase by 21 per month, assuming they have a 150,000 repayment mortgage with 20 years remaining. Their monthly payments increase from 1,011 to 1,032.

The increase may not sound like much, but just last June, the same household would have paid $776 a month.

Households with 500,000 tracker mortgages over 20 years will see their monthly payments increase from 69 to 3,439 as a result of the recent increase.

The SVR will change at the lender’s discretion, but will not necessarily go up by the full 0.25 percentage point, but most will. Some lenders may take a while to announce their plans, but landlords can likewise be prepared for higher payments.

If you are one of more than 6 million households with fixed rate mortgages, you will not be affected by the recent rise. This group of borrowers will only feel the pain when their current deals expire and need to be renewed. Renewals can be weeks or years.

And it can get more painful. US investment bank Goldman Sachs has warned that the Bank of England may have to raise interest rates to 5% this summer.

How about a new mortgage?

The past few months have been a fast-moving and stressful time for anyone seeking a new fixed-rate home loan to purchase their first property or to replace a deal that is about to close.

Mortgage markets have calmed down a lot since the Truss government mini-budget turmoil in September, with news earlier this week that Skipton Building Society has started trading 100% mortgages. That’s a higher-than-average rate of 5.49%. Standard no-deposit mortgages haven’t been offered since 2008, right after the financial crisis.

New fixed-rate mortgage prices are not directly affected by the Bank of England benchmark rate and are largely dependent on money market swap rates, but Chris Sykes, technical director at mortgage broker Private Finance, said they have been slowly rising lately and are now a month ago in April. increased by about 0.3%.

On Thursday morning, the Principality Building Society offered a five-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 4.05% for buyers who are not willing to borrow more than 75% of the property’s value. Meanwhile, First Direct offered first-time buyers of 200,000 homes with a 20,000 deposit a five-year lock-in at 4.44% for those willing to borrow 90%. Several other lenders are trading similar deals around the 4.45% mark.

This is good news for caregivers, isn’t it?

When banks started raising rates again in late 2021, the best and most accessible savings rate was just 0.67%. Back-to-back interest rate hikes have made things better for savers, but at a current inflation rate of 10.1%, the highest paying instant access account (powered by Chip) is still only paying 3.71%.

On Thursday, in anticipation of rising borrowing costs, several online savings providers raised interest rates to entice customers. Those who like to lock up their money for a year can now get 4.91% in HTB. If you’re willing to invest in fixed-rate bonds with terms of 2 to 5 years, you can find yields around 4.9%. In contrast, the highest five-year fixed-rate savings bond paid 4.6% in March.

Over the past few weeks, a Commons Treasury task force has been campaigning for large banks to increase the savings rates offered to their loyal customers. While the above online accounts pay quite attractive rates, easily accessible accounts at many large banks still offer low returns.

Are more people going to be in arrears now?

Frankly, yes. Which consumer groups are on Monday? Last month, around 700,000 UK households were warned that they had missed or defaulted on their rent or mortgage payments. any? 3.1% of home loan borrowers surveyed said they hadn’t paid their mortgage payments in the past month.

Alastair Douglas, CEO of the TotallyMoney site, says: If you’re struggling, it’s a good idea to contact your lender for assistance and remember that this won’t affect your credit rating. However, missed payments may remain on your credit file for up to six years. If this situation persists, it can lead to mortgage delinquency, leading to court action and even foreclosure.

What about credit cards and loans?

Expect higher interest rates on credit cards and more expensive personal loans for new applicants. However, most unsecured personal loans have a fixed interest rate, so your monthly payment won’t change if you already have one.

