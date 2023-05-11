Rashida Tlaib pushes for recognition of the Palestinian Nakba in the United States | Nakba News





Washington, DC US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib introduced a resolution to recognize the Palestinian Nakba, the term used to describe the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians before and during the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

The measure, introduced in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, comes amid growing pressure from US progressives to advance Palestinian rights and restrict US aid to Israel.

The motion describes the Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe, as the uprooting, dispossession and exile of the Palestinian people from their homeland by Israel.

A just and lasting peace cannot be achieved without addressing the Nakba and redressing its injustices against the Palestinian people, the proposal reads, adding that the Nakba is the root cause of the issues dividing Israelis and Palestinians.

As Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat of Palestinian descent, was expected to introduce the resolution this week, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lobbied to cancel an event the congresswoman hosted on Capitol Hill to commemorate the Nakba.

This event at the United States Capitol is cancelled, McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

Rashida Tlaib addresses a packed house at the Senate Office Building during a Nakba commemoration event in Washington, DC on May 10, 2023 [Ali Harb/Al Jazeera]

The memorial took place on Wednesday, but was moved from the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center to a nearby Senate office building, still on the Capitol campus.

With the change of venue, dozens of Palestinian rights supporters crammed into a Senate committee hearing, with many sporting keffiyehs and wearing Palestinian thobes.

I say it loud and clear as I introduce a historic resolution to Congress: The Nakba happened in 1948 and it never ended, Tlaib told the crowd.

It’s the congress of the peoples

Earlier this week, Jonathan Greenblatt, leader of the pro-Israel group Anti-Defamation League (ADL), wrote a letter to McCarthy slamming the event and outlining the rights groups involved, including Jewish Voice for Peace Action, like using anti-Israel and even anti-Semitic language.

Greenblatt also accused Tlaib of using inflammatory and offensive language, including accusing Israel of imposing apartheid on the Palestinians.

On Wednesday, Tlaib noted that several prominent human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, had concluded that Israel was imposing a system of apartheid on the Palestinians.

This is the Peoples Congress, and you all have a right to exist, Tlaib told attendees.

The event brought together survivors of the Nakba as well as scholars and activists who stressed that the dispossession of the Palestinians has not ceased.

This is the second time that Tlaib has presented a resolution on the Nakba to Congress. This year, the measure was proposed just days before Palestinians and their supporters commemorate Nakba Day on May 15.

The resolution was co-sponsored by five Democrats, including Betty McCollum, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

The Nakba is not only a historic event, the resolution reads, but also an ongoing process characterized by Israel’s separate and unequal laws and policies towards the Palestinians, including the destruction of Palestinian homes, construction and the expansion of illegal settlements and the confinement of Israel. Palestinians in increasingly restricted territories.

The measure is unlikely to pass in Congress, which remains staunchly pro-Israel despite the recent surge in progressive voices critical of Israel.

But the Palestinian-American lawmaker told Al Jazeera in 2022 that one of the resolution’s aims was to raise awareness of the Nakba, noting that many of her colleagues do not know the story of the plight of the Palestinians.

I want them to understand what the Palestine liberation movement is, what human rights really are for Palestinians and that means understanding the history of what has happened to Palestinians since 1948, a Tlaib said at the time.

To heal from our past, we must be honest about history

Around 750,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes when the Israeli state was founded and hundreds of Palestinian towns and villages were wiped out in what many historians describe as a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Millions of Nakba survivors and their descendants continue to live in refugee camps in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as in neighboring Arab countries.

The Nakba is rarely discussed in mainstream American politics, where Israel has enjoyed broad support from lawmakers and successive presidents of both major parties for decades.

Yet in the final weeks of former President Barack Obama’s administration in late 2016, then-Secretary of State John Kerry made a rare reference to the Nakba as a senior US official.

When Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2018, the Palestinians will mark a very different anniversary: ​​70 years since what they call the Nakba, or catastrophe, Kerry said in a speech about the conflict.

Supporters of Israel often deny the Nakba, alleging that the first Zionist settlers in Palestine came to sparsely populated land and made the desert bloom, a claim dismissed by Palestinians as a myth.

Tlaibs’ resolution urges continued support for the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and calls for a ban on the use of US weapons to forcibly evict Palestinians from their land or demolish their homes.

In early May, Congresswoman McCollum also introduced a bill to restrict US aid to Israel to ensure it is not used to enable abuses against Palestinians, including the detention of children.

Meanwhile, 14 Democratic lawmakers issued a letter last month urging President Joe Biden to investigate whether US weapons were used to commit violations of Palestinian rights.

Although Congress remains overwhelmingly pro-Israel, many speakers at Wednesday’s Nakba commemoration event found it ironic that McCarthy managed to move the event but not make it go away.

We were moved; at what point ? said Palestinian-American scholar and rights advocate Noura Erakat.

McCarthys’ office did not return Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

The event’s organizing groups, which included the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) and Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), hailed Wednesday’s meeting as historic.

Kevin McCarthy tried once again to bring out the Palestinians and our supporters, but we were not silenced, they said in a joint statement, adding that denying the documented truth of the Nakba is anti-racism. -Palestinian.

The event and Rep. Tlaibs’ resolution are important milestones that reflect the shift in support for Palestinian rights in this country. To heal from our past, we must be honest about history. Recognizing the Nakba is an important step towards freedom and justice for Palestinians.

