Ukraine Russia war news latest: Putin spokesman threatens adequate response to British missile pledge

The Kremlin has threatened an appropriate military response to Britain’s promise to supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to Parliament on Thursday that Britain would donate Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help Ukrainian forces strike Russian forces and dump them deep into the frontlines.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin would demand an appropriate response from our military if Britain provided the missiles.

Ukraine has been asking for long-range missiles for months, but assistance provided by other allies such as the UK and the US has previously been limited to short-range weapons.

Ben Wallace told Congress that Russia would not simply stand by to kill civilians. Russia should recognize that its actions alone are giving Ukraine such a system.

Wallace said Britain was supplying weapons to Ukraine for use within Ukrainian sovereign territory, implying that Ukraine had received assurances that it would not be used against the interior of Russia.

He said the missiles are now or are going into the country itself.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 14:39

1683818323Russian woman sentenced to two years probation for writing ‘insulting’ notes on the grave of Putin’s parents

A 60-year-old Russian woman was sentenced to two years probation for leaving an insulting note at the grave of President Vladimir Putin’s parents, an independent news site reported on Thursday.

Prosecutors in October sought a three-year suspended prison sentence for Irina Chivaneva, who was charged with vandalizing a St.

Death to Putin, you raised a monster and a murderer, urging your dead parents to take him away.

According to the SOTA news site, Tsybaneva has no plans to appeal the verdict. She wrote her note after watching the news about the war in Ukraine and understanding that everything was very scary, very sad and there were many deaths, another news outlet, Mediazona, said.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 16:18

1683816078Poland minister said the army failed to inform the government about the missiles.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Vlaszczak said on Thursday that the Army was aware of a possible missile heading for Poland in December but had not informed the government.

Poland is wary of possible arms spills in war with neighboring Ukraine, especially after Warsaw killed two people near the border in November after it was concluded by misfires by Ukrainian air defense missiles.

Polish media recently reported that a military object found in the forests of northern Poland in April was a Russian-made KH-55 missile.

Blaszczak said the inquiry he requested showed that the Armed Forces Operations Command had received information about the objects from Ukraine but had not taken appropriate action.

Blaszczak said on 16 December that Air Operations Command under the Commander-in-Chief of Operations received information from the Ukrainian side about an object approaching Polish territory.

According to the inspection results, the operations commander failed to perform the mission and other services provided in the procedure to inform me (…) of an object appearing in Polish airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated Thursday that he had first heard about the existence of military objects found in Polish forests in April.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 15:41

1683815479 Ukrainian Grain Trading Parties Agree to Participate in UN Proposal

On Thursday, officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations discussed the UN’s latest proposal for a deal that would allow safe exports of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea.

It comes after Moscow threatened to cut deals over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

The meeting discussed recent proposals from the United Nations, such as the resumption of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, extension of the trading period, improvement of the Joint Coordination Center for Stable Operation and Exports, and other issues raised by the parties. , the UN said.

Both sides offered their views and agreed to engage these elements in the future, the UN said in a statement.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 15:31

1683814658 President Ramaphosa said he was investigating reports of South Africa providing arms to Russia.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said his government was investigating news reports that South Africa had supplied arms to Russia, when asked about the opposition parliament leader’s report.

U.S. Ambassador Ruben Bridgetti told local reporters on Thursday that Washington believes a Russian ship brought in weapons and ammunition from South Africa in December.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 15:17

1683814284Prigozhin of Russia said that the flank situation near Bakhmut was not good.

Russian mercenary captain Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday that the flanking situation near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was developing according to the worst of all expected scenarios.

In an audio message, Prigozhin complained that the territories occupied over the months were being abandoned by those who had to defend the flanks. He said that this was the responsibility of the regular Russian army.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 15:11

1683813537Finding ways to limit Russia’s finances is a good idea – Defense Sec

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said an international meeting to consider how to limit Russia’s finances would be a good idea.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, told the Commons: I welcome the extradition of Storm Shadow. Because we must do everything we can for our Ukrainian friends in the face of a well-armed terrorist state.

But at this point, we are concerned that we have failed to choke Putin’s war machine. Yes, we must provide military support, but we must choke the finances that will allow Putin to continue this war.

So you can lobby (Mr. Wallace) the minister to set up an economic Ramstein where the G7 finance ministers or coalitions can come together and make sure they are doing what is economically necessary.

Mr Wallace said: I think it’s a good idea and I will definitely pass it on to the Superintendent.

He also said that the work was done with the G7, adding: We see that in the Russian industrial base, many subsystems are currently struggling with some equipment refurbishment, as many subsystems seem to come from the West.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 14:58

1683813284 Defense Minister refuses to say how many Storm Shadow missiles will be provided to Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told lawmakers he would not say exactly how many Storm Shadow missiles will be provided to Ukraine for operational reasons.

In Commons, Mr Wallace also said: When it comes to using, donating or gifting Storm Shadow, the US has been incredibly supportive of the UK’s decision to do so.

He added: (This is) sufficient to meet Ukraine’s current demand for that capability. We’ll keep looking to see if we can make a difference.

When it comes to using, donating or gifting Storm Shadow, the US has been incredibly supportive of the UK’s decision to do so.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 14:54

1683811800Superyacht Detained by Government After Invasion of Ukraine in High Court Challenge

Owner Sergei Naumenko wants an order reversing the decision to detain Phi after war broke out in February 2022.

A judge oversaw a preliminary High Court hearing in London and heard the arguments of lawyers representing Mr Naumenko and Transport Minister Mark Harper.

Mr Justice Chamberlain was told that the Phi had been moored at London’s Canary Wharf for over a year.

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 14:30

1683810006Surveillance: UK will send long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, defense secretary confirms

Defense Minister Confirms Britain Will Send Long-Range Storm Shadow Cruise Missile to Ukraine

Martha McHardy May 11, 2023 14:00

