UK confirms delivery of long-range missiles to Ukraine





London Britain delivered long-range missiles to Ukraine in a move that would give Kiev the ability to strike targets in Russian-occupied Crimea.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the House of Commons on Thursday that the Storm Shadow missiles promised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in February are either now entering the country or will complement other long-range systems already in the country. HIMARS and Harpoon missiles.

The donation of these weapons systems gives Ukrainians the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality, particularly against the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in violation of international law, Wallace said.

Joint British-French Storm Shadow missiles have arrived just in time for Ukraine’s long-awaited spring counteroffensive against Russian forces. It has a range of about 560 km, which is necessary to strike deep into Russian-occupied territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, including Crimea.

Wallace said these systems aren’t even in the same league as some missiles used by Russia, including the AS-24 or Killjoy hypersonic missiles, or even the Kalibr cruise missile, which has a range of over 2,000 kilometers.

And Britain’s defense secretary described the move to donate these arms as a coordinated and proportionate response to Russia’s escalation.

Kiev has long lobbied its allies, including Britain and the United States, for long-range missiles and is still working to obtain an American-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). But some Western allies are concerned that Ukraine could use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory, potentially further intensifying Moscow’s response.

Wallace stressed that the use of Storm Shadow would allow Ukraine to push back Russian troops stationed within Ukrainian sovereign territory, but it is unclear if this means that the British government now expects Ukraine to use Storm Shadow to attack Russian-occupied territories. not revealed.

According to several US officials who spoke to Politico, the move by the UK has given US President Joe Biden’s team a sigh of relief. They hope to silence critics who want the US to send ATACMS because Ukraine could soon get long-range capabilities from London.

Asked if the administration could follow Britain’s lead in sending long-range missiles, the US official said “our policy on ATACMS has not changed unless, like others, we are empowered to elaborate internal deliberations.” Instead, the official said the US would continue to provide air defense capabilities such as Patriots, ammunition and armored vehicles.

Alexander Ward contributed reporting from Washington, DC.

