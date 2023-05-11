Dutch suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance faces extradition from Peru to US for fraud





LIMA, Peru — The Peruvian government will authorize the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch island of Aruba, giving her family hope that Justice will be served in this case.

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will be sent to the United States, Peru announced on Wednesday, to stand trial on charges of extortion and wire fraud, following an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family after the disappearance of their daughter.

Holloway, who lived in suburban Birmingham, Alabama, was 18 when she was last seen on a trip with classmates to Aruba. She disappeared after a night out with friends at a nightclub, leaving behind a mystery that sparked years of media coverage and countless true-crime podcasts. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, then 18.

Van der Sloot was identified as a suspect and detained, along with two Surinamese brothers, weeks later. Holloways’ body was never found and no charges were filed in the case. A judge later pronounced Holloway dead.

Years later, van der Sloot was arrested in Peru for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, who was killed five years to the day after Holloway disappeared. Prosecutors accused van der Sloot of killing Flores, a business student from a prominent family, to rob her after learning she had won money at the casino where the two met. They said he killed her with ferocity and cruelty, beating her and then strangling her in her hotel room. He pleaded guilty in 2012 and is serving 28 years in prison for the murder.

But his extradition to the United States stems from an alleged attempt to cash in on his connection to the Holloway case. A grand jury in Alabama in 2010 indicted van der Sloot for wire fraud and extortion, accusing him of attempting to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Holloways.

US prosecutors allege van der Sloot accepted $25,000 in cash from the Holloways family in return for a promise to lead them to his body in early 2010, just before he traveled to Peru.

An FBI agent wrote in an affidavit that van der Sloot contacted Holloways’ mother and wanted to be paid $25,000 to release the location and then another $225,000 when the remains were recovered. During a taped sting operation, van der Sloot pointed to a house where he believed Holloway was buried, but in later emails he admitted to lying about the location, the agent said.

Peru’s Justice Minister Daniel Maurate said in a statement on Wednesday that the government had decided to accept US authorities’ request for the temporary transfer of van der Sloot to face charges of extortion and fraud. In Peru, all extraditions must be approved by the president.

The US Department of Justice declined to comment on the extradition on Thursday. A resolution published in the South American country’s federal register indicates that American diplomats presented the temporary extradition request to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 10.

The time that van der Sloot will eventually spend in the United States will be extended until the end of the criminal proceedings,” including the appeal process if there is one, according to the published resolution. The resolution also states that US authorities agreed to return the suspect to Peruvian custody thereafter.

We will continue to collaborate on legal matters with allies such as the United States and many others with whom we have extradition treaties, said Edgar Alfredo Rebaza, director of the Peruvian Bureau of International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions of the Bureau of the national prosecutor, in a press release. Wednesday.

A 2001 treaty between Peru and the United States allows a suspect to be temporarily extradited to face trial in the other country. It requires that the detainee be returned after legal proceedings have been brought against him, under conditions to be determined by the two countries.

In a statement, the young woman’s mother, Beth Holloway, said she was blessed to have Natalee in her life for 18 years.

She would be 36 now. It has been a very long and painful journey, but the perseverance of many will pay off. Together we finally get justice for Natalee, said Beth Holloway.

Lawyer Maximo Altez, who represents van der Sloot, told the AP he would fight the decision once he was given proper notice by the Peruvian government.

I will challenge this resolution, Altez said. I will oppose it since he is entitled to a defence.

Van der Sloot could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday. More than a decade ago, he told a Peruvian judge he would fight extradition attempts to the United States.

Van der Sloot married a Peruvian in July 2014 in a ceremony at a maximum security prison.

This story has been edited to correct a misspelling of Natalee Holloway’s name.

Associated Press reporter Regina Garca Cano reported from Mexico City. Associated Press reporter Kimberly Chandler contributed reporting from Montgomery, Alabama.

